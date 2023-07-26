Skill shortages and SA’s unemployment collide – can learnerships save the day?

The nation faces a paradox where soaring unemployment rates coexist with persistent skills shortages, demanding immediate attention and multifaceted solutions. One wonders, though, how such a situation is even possible given that our country currently has the highest unemployment rate in the world (32.9% in Q1 of 2023), particularly affecting our youth (62.1% in Q1 of 2023).

“Learnerships offer a unique opportunity for both learners and employers to address this critical issue,” says Rajan Naidoo, the managing director of EduPower Skills Academy. Learnerships, a structured work-based learning programme that combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills development, have gained traction as a viable solution to tackle the mismatch between job market demands and the skills possessed by potential employees. These programmes provide learners with the chance to gain industry-specific qualifications while simultaneously acquiring workplace experience, preparing them for the demands of the job market.

“The beauty of learnerships lies in their ability to address the skills gap head-on,” explains Naidoo. “By partnering with businesses, educational institutions can design targeted learnership programmes that align with industry needs. This approach not only equips learners with the necessary skills and knowledge, but also increases their chances of securing employment upon completion." In addition to the practical training and industry exposure learnerships provide, Naidoo highlights the significant role that partnerships play in their success.

“Collaboration between educational institutions, government entities and private sector organisations is crucial to developing effective learnership programmes. This synergy ensures that learners receive training that is relevant, up-to-date and applicable to the rapidly evolving needs of the job market.” The potential of learnerships as a game-changer in addressing South Africa’s employment and skills challenges is evident in successful initiatives that have already been implemented across various industries. Companies that have embraced learnerships have seen first-hand the positive impact on their workforce and overall operations.

“With learnerships, employers have the opportunity to play an active role in shaping the skill sets of potential employees while addressing their own specific needs,” Naidoo adds. Additionally this symbiotic relationship benefits both parties, creating a win-win situation for learners and the organisations they join. It’s a powerful tool for unlocking untapped talent and bridging the gap between education and employment. As South Africa navigates its way through this critical juncture, the implementation and expansion of learnership programmes offers a ray of hope.

By embracing this innovative approach, the nation can gradually address its unemployment crisis while simultaneously equipping its young workforce with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-changing job market. The time is ripe for collaboration, innovation and a collective effort to reshape the future of South Africa’s workforce. Naidoo outlines three reasons why learnerships hold huge potential for addressing the skills gap: Learnerships bridge theory and practice

These programmes offer a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical on-the-job training. Candidates gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields while acquiring the skills and competencies demanded by employers. By bridging the gap between education and employment, learnerships equip individuals with the necessary tools to thrive in their careers. Industry-relevant training

Learnerships are designed in close collaboration with industry partners, ensuring that the skills taught align with the job market’s needs. By tailoring the theoretical and practical training to specific industries and roles – even those requiring specialised skills – learnerships can produce job-ready candidates who already have the hands-on skills employers require. Promoting employment opportunities

Learnerships provide participants with a direct pathway to employment. Companies often use learnerships to create a talent pipeline to future-proof their businesses with the skills that will be required. They absorb learnership graduates into permanent positions, leveraging the skills they have acquired during the programme. By offering tangible employment opportunities, learnerships help reduce the unemployment rate while simultaneously addressing the skills shortages. “If we are to overcome these twin challenges, it is essential for government, businesses and educational institutions to come together and prioritise the further expansion of learnership programmes,” he asserts.