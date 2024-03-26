Skincare steps you should never skip and when to repeat them

By now you already know which skincare steps to follow for radiant skin, but how to follow them is a different story. Below is a guide on when to repeat the most important skincare steps Themba Ndlovu of Clere Skincare says the secret to having radiant skin is following a proper skincare routine.

Some people tend to skip important steps in their routine and then wonder why they are missing out on the glow even when they have all the right products. With radiant skin, experts will always tell you you have to hydrate, cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and apply sunscreen. However, most people still don’t know how often they should do all those steps, which hinders their progress.

If you want radiant skin, these are some of the skincare steps you must not skip on your routine. Hydration is key By now you should know that a journey to radiant skin starts with prioritising hydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin cells plump and well-nourished.

Hydrated skin reflects light better, creating a natural and radiant glow. Drink at least two litres of water a day and avoid fizzy drinks, especially when it’s hot. Cleanse It is advisable to cleanse your face at least twice a day, in the morning and the evening. However, if you’re wearing make-up, it doesn’t matter if you cleansed in the morning, cleanse again before applying make-up.

Cleanse again after removing the make-up. After cleansing, you moisturise, even when you’re about to apply make-up. You don’t want to work on a dry canvas. Exfoliate Most experts will tell you to exfoliate regularly, but what does that mean?

Because you only want to remove dead skin without stripping the skin of its natural oils, you don’t have to exfoliate every day. So by regularly they mean at least twice a week. Sunscreen It shouldn’t be applied once. Instead, apply it at least every three hours, especially if you are in the sun.