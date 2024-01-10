Student hacks: Bursaries to apply for in 2024

In a stark warning that has rattled the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently announced that corruption within the ANC could jeopardise crucial social welfare programmes, potentially cutting off support to millions of South Africans who depend on it. During a public address earlier this week, Ramaphosa emphasised the gravity of the situation by stating that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and regular social grants, which are lifelines for vast numbers of citizens, might be at risk if the ANC doesn’t secure the majority vote.

As it stands, the NSFAS provides financial assistance to nearly 1.3 million students each year, and 47% of South Africans count on monthly social grants to get by. The President's warning paints a bleak picture for the future, fearing that if these programmes were to be stopped, it could leave many of the nation's people in a desperate position. This is particularly striking for underprivileged pupils — along with countless other students who face the anxiety of funding their education. For both students and their parents, figuring out how to finance higher education is more than just a headache; it can be a major roadblock.

Bursaries, or scholarships, doesn’t just ease financial stress but it also opens doors to new opportunities that come with studying further. Students and families across South Africa hold their breath as the ripple effects of political corruption threaten to unsettle the foundation of educational and social support structures. With the future hanging in the balance, the nation watches and waits, hoping for a resolution that protects the vulnerable and preserves the paths to education.

Understanding the critical role that bursaries play in education, we have compiled a list of bursaries up for grabs by South African students: Funza Lushaka Bursary South Africa 2024 for those who want to become educators To those with a passion for shaping young minds, the Funza Lushaka bursary beckons.

Tailored for those embarking on a four-year Bachelor of Education degree, this scheme seeks specialists in a variety of critical areas — from foundation phase teaching, which includes indigenous languages and special neeeds education, to intermediate teaching with a focus on mathematics or science. Undergraduate studies: a 4-year Bachelor of Education degree (BEd), which specialises in any of the following: Foundation Phase (Grade R to Grade 3) (preferably majoring in South African indigenous languages, neurodevelopment needs, braille, SASL)

Intermediate Phase (Grade 4 to Grade 6) (preferably majoring in 2 of these subjects: languages, mathematics and natural science and technology) Senior and Further Education and Training Teaching (Grade 7 to Grade 12) (preferably majoring in 2 of these subjects: Accounting

Agricultural Sciences, Agricultural Technology, Civil Technology, Computer Applications Technology,

Electrical Technology, Engineering Graphics and Design, Geography, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Mechanical Technology,

Physical Sciences, Languages, Maritime studies, Coding and Robotics, Technical Mathematics and Technical Science) Postgraduate studies: 1 year of Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) for:

A one-year Postgraduate Certificate in Education, known as PGCE, is also on the table for graduates aiming to dive into the realm of Senior and Further Education and Training Teaching. Remember, the Funza Lushaka bursary isn’t just up for grabs; it's awarded based on your academic achievements — so bring your A-game. Senior and Further Education and Training Teaching (Grade 7 to Grade 12) Apply online:https://www.eservices.gov.za/

Armscor External Bursary 2024 On another encouraging note, Armscor, the Armaments Corporation of South Africa, an affiliate of the Department of Defence, has announced its External Bursary for 2024. Known for employing about 1 500 individuals and operating since 1968, Armscor is looking to enrich the defence industry with fresh talent in areas ranging from applied mathematics to mechatronics engineering.

If you're interested, you’d be hopping aboard a bursary scheme designed to combat the skill gaps in engineering and the sciences, often giving a leg up to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Armscor bursary doesn't skimp on support, covering everything from tuition fees to vacation work. The Armscor group will award bursaries for the following: But make no mistake, the clock's ticking. All applications need to be in by February 2, 2024.

Applicants must submit their applications to Email: [email protected] Applied Mathematics Aeronautical Engineering

Biochemistry Computer Science Chemistry and Physics

Human Kinetics & Ergonomics Science Electronics or Electrical (Light Current) Engineering Information Technology

Industrial Engineering Mechanical Engineering Material Sciences

Metallurgy Engineering Mechatronics Engineering Naval or Marine Engineering

The bursary will cover the following: Tuition fees Prescribed books

Accommodation Meals Vacation work (if applicable)

Armscor External Bursary Requirements And Eligibility To qualify for this bursary, interested applicants should satisfy the following entry criteria: They must show interest in working in the defence industry.

They should achieve levels of 5,6, and 7 in Physical Science, English, and Mathematics. They must intend to study or be currently studying within one of the fields of study mentioned above. They must intend to study or be currently studying at one of the recognised tertiary institutions in South Africa.

They must possess excellent academic results. Applicants must submit the following documents together with the fully accomplished application form: https://allbursaries.co.za/ A certified copy of an ID document.

A certified copy of their Matric Mid-year results for the applicants who are currently enrolled in Matric. A certified copy of the Matric certificate for applicants who have completed Matric. Certified copies of the applicant’s full academic record if currently at the tertiary level.

Certified copies of the ID documents of the applicant’s parent(s) or guardian(s). Copies of the proof of income of the applicant’s parent(s) or guardian(s) including their latest payslips, an employment letter, SASSA grant letter, or an affidavit for informal traders. A copy of the death certificate of the applicant’s parent(s) or guardian(s) if they are already deceased.

Interested applicants must also submit the following documents during the final stages of the selection process: A certified copy of the final Matric results Proof of registration or University acceptance letter

Student number If currently studying at the tertiary level, a copy of the fee statement GCRA Bursary – Gauteng City Region Academy 2024, closes 29 February 2024

The Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) is rolling out a financial lifeline for those eager to continue their studies but find themselves coming up short on funds. The GCRA bursary initiative is here to help undergraduates and postgraduate candidates within the Gauteng province, regardless of their chosen field of study. Funding is up for grabs, but there are a few boxes to tick to be in the running for this generous educational support. What's on offer for the lucky recipients? The bursary promises to take a load off by handling various academic costs. It covers registration fees, tuition, a place to stay, the books you'll need, and even a laptop.

If you're staying on campus, you could receive up to R 65 000. Those living off-campus aren't left behind, with a sizable maximum support of R 47 000. The fine print on how much cash will actually land in your pocket will be crunched by the folks at GCRA. Before you rush to apply, check if you fit the GCRA's checklist for eligibility:

1. You're a South African citizen. 2. Your home base is in Gauteng. 3. You're aged between 18 and 35 when you apply.

4. You've waved goodbye to your Matric year. 5. Undergrads must be registered or about to register at a recognized PSET (Post School Education and Training) institution. 6. Postgrad hopefuls, you should be set on pursuing or have registered for a higher qualification at a tertiary institution.

7. And lastly, your report card should be something to boast about, showing off that solid academic prowess. Link to apply:https://gcrabursary.gauteng.gov.za/ Siemens Energy Bursary 2024

For the upcoming academic year, the Siemens Bursary programme will benefit those who are pursuing their education in the following fields: Bachelor Of Engineering Technology Electrical Engineering (Heavy and Light Current) (BEng or BSc)

Electronic Engineering (BEng or BSc) Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Mechatronics) (BEng) Information Technology/ Computer Science and Computer Engineering (BSc)

The Siemens Bursary will cover the following costs: Registration fees Tuition fees

Exam fees Prescribed books Accommodation