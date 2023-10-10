Student well-being made possible with new pharmacy on UCT campus

Academic success and health are related. As such, the Maslow hierarchy of needs comes to mind. Self-actualization cannot take place if one's basic physical and safety needs are not addressed. Thus, it is clear that a student's health and wellness are essential for their success.

Every year, prescription drugs save and enhance the lives of millions of people all throughout the nation. Prescription medication is crucial for sustaining the health of many South Africans, especially the younger generation, who are more susceptible to physical and mental illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. The student wellness pharmacy at the University of Cape Town (UCT) aims to improve how students interact with the healthcare services offered to them as well as to improve their overall student experience.

The recently opened pharmacy, which is located in the Ivan Toms Building, will broaden the range of healthcare options available to students while also relieving some of the strain on the SWS employees. The Ivan Toms Building houses the UCT pharmacy.Picture supplied Dr Memory Muturiki, the director of SWS, said in an official statement issued by UCT: “This is one of our greatest moments because it is the first time UCT has a pharmacy on campus that is licensed and can trade for students.” The SWS pharmacy will expand access to primary healthcare because it is a component of the Department of Student Affairs (DSA), according to Dr Muturiki. Previously, SWS had a restricted selection of medications that they could provide to students.

The pharmacy is focused towards students, and a lot of what we have to offer is for them. Students' ideas on how they want the pharmacy to function are also welcome. In the future, they are also considering other approaches to offering services through pharma e-lockers beyond business hours. “The bigger picture is also about strengthening the mental well-being of our students. It is about supporting student success and (UCT’s) Vision 2030, as well as financial sustainability to make it affordable for us to bring in more medication on campus,” said Dr Muturiki in the same statement.

For medical services manager at SWS, clinician Dr Nandipha Qangule, a lot of the work included the medical consumables part of the job: ordering medication and taking charge of the medical room, which meant resources were being split thinly across the board. “When the department decided to create a pharmacy and get a pharmacist to support the clinical team, it was a huge load off our backs that we were responsible for. One can now walk in and get medication as they normally would at any other pharmacy and not go through a consultation first, freeing up space for someone else who might need the consultation. “Also, a pharmacist will give you advice on whether you do need to be seen by a clinician on site, and that’s another advantage,” Dr Qangule explained.

A few students shared their opinions about their interactions with SWS, praising the staff for their professionalism, kindness, and knowledge when providing consultations. Pura Mgolombane, the DSA's director, claimed that the opening of the pharmacy was a concrete example of what the division hopes to provide for students. This is a significant moment because this is what we mean when we talk about student liberation. The drug store liberates them, and the students have been clear about how they are getting their medication.