Surviving summer: Must-have handbag essentials

As the temperatures continue to soar, you can dump the contents of your winter purse and start over with something fresh. First of all, you want a daily summer bag, something that is light and easy to carry.

Many people are looking for basket and crocheted purses, or anything that doesn't feel too heavy. Next, fill it up with your summer essentials for staying cool on the go and protecting yourself from the sun. Be prepared for anything from an afternoon picnic with friends or taking time on your commute to the endless summer braais Mzansi is known for. Sunscreen

First and foremost, a quality sunscreen is a non-negotiable. The sun’s powerful UV rays can lead to sunburn, premature ageing and even skin cancer, so protecting your skin is an absolute must. Quality sunscreen is a non-negotiable summer essential. Picture: Pexels/RF._.studio Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF (30 or above) and remember to reapply every couple of hours, especially after swimming or sweating. With the right sunscreen in hand, you can enjoy the sunshine with peace of mind.

Sunglasses A cute pair of sunnies not only adds a dash of glamour to your summer look but also shields your eyes from UV damage and reduces glare. Whether you prefer classic aviators, retro cat-eye frames or sporty wraparounds, a quality pair of shades is a must-have in your bag.

Lip balm or lip therapy These tiny dynamites are affordable and will keep your lips hydrated. Picture: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich Okay, let's be real here. Our lips often get neglected, and that's not cool. That's where lip balm or lip therapy comes to the rescue! These tiny dynamites are affordable and will keep your lips hydrated. Plus, let's not be that person who constantly borrows other people's lip stuff.

Earphones/ Airpods Carrying headphones in your bag opens up a world of opportunities for a little privacy. Picture: Pexels/cottonbro studios I never leave my house without my trusty Airpods. Why? Because I'm that person who has a playlist for everything, even for cooking and cleaning. But here's the exciting part: carrying headphones in your bag opens up a world of opportunities for a little privacy.

Tote bag Totes also save the environment. Picture: Pexels/lidamehsa Let's talk about the annoyance of buying plastic bags when you know you have a drawer full of reusable shopping bags at home. It's time to put an end to that madness! From day trips to farmers' markets, this versatile accessory will not only carry your goods but also save the environment. Talk about a double win!

Hand cream and hand sanitiser No one likes ashy hands, darling. So, include a travel-sized hand cream to keep your hands soft and smooth all summer long.Picture: Pexels/aleriia Miller Yes, the pandemic might be over, but germs are still lurking around. Hand sanitiser has become a staple in our lives, and we can't stress enough how important it is to keep those hands clean. So, don't forget to have a small bottle of hand sanitizer and some wipes in your bag. And let's not forget about the importance of moisturising those hands.

No one likes ashy hands! So, include a travel-sized hand cream to keep your hands soft and smooth all summer long. Power bank Power bank is an absolute must-have. Picture:Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Imagine finding yourself in a sticky situation, and your phone battery decides to give up on you. Nightmare, right? That's why a power bank is an absolute must-have. Make it a priority to invest in one this December.

Not only will it keep your phone charged but it will also give you peace of mind knowing that you can always call for help when needed. Safety first, always! Hand-held fans

Let's face it, the summer heat can be a nightmare and not every place has adequate ventilation. That's where a hand-held fan comes to the rescue. These little wonders are not only convenient but also easy to charge with a USB. So, keep yourself cool and stylish wherever you go. Trust me, you'll thank me later! Dental floss and bubble gum