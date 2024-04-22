The advantages of minimally invasive surgery available at day hospitals, from an expert

When surgery is required, are patients asking the right questions of their doctors? In the landscape of healthcare, the decision to undergo surgery is significant.

With advancements in medical technology, minimally invasive surgery has become a popular choice for many due to its benefits over traditional open surgery. However, the question remains: When is the right time to consider surgery and what makes minimal-invasive procedures a preferable option? The decision to proceed with surgery is multifaceted, involving careful consideration of various factors by both the patient and the healthcare provider. The primary criteria include the severity of symptoms, diagnosis of the condition and quality of life, among other factors.

In South Africa, it’s quite common for patients to follow their doctor’s advice without much questioning. A noteworthy trend, however, is raising eyebrows: the slow adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, like laparoscopic or keyhole surgery, among patients. Despite the advancements and benefits of these techniques, many are still in the dark about their availability.

Advanced Health’s Dr Bibi Goss-Ross points out that up to 70% of surgeries could actually take place in day hospitals, which could majorly benefit the patients in several ways. She stresses the importance of giving patients more information about their options. According to her, day surgeries are not only more cost-effective but also grant patients more control and autonomy over their healthcare choices. Keyhole surgery, primarily offered in day hospitals, is at the forefront of this push towards giving patients more influence over their treatment and recovery process.

The message is clear: it’s time for patients to be more involved in their medical decisions, armed with all the information they need. Day hospitals are revolutionising the way we think about surgery, especially with the introduction of cutting-edge technology and minimally invasive procedures. Now, it’s possible to walk in for a hip or knee replacement and walk out on the same day, provided you’re the right candidate for it.

Choosing surgery at day hospitals is making a big difference for patients by making their hospital stays shorter and less stressful. Picture: MART PRODUCTION /Pexels These advancements come as facilities upgrade their surgical tools, including the use of robot-assisted operations, which are not only quicker but more precise. This progress promises a future where surgery is less daunting, more efficient, and tailored to fit patients’ needs better, Goss-Ross pointed out. Choosing surgery at day hospitals is making a big difference for patients by making their hospital stays shorter and less stressful.

According to Goss-Ross, this way of doing surgery helps patients recover more quickly and get back to their daily routines, work, and fun activities sooner. It gives patients a sense of getting their independence and life back on track. The advantages of minimally invasive surgery available at day hospitals: Faster recovery, back on your feet faster

Minimally invasive surgery has many advantages over traditional surgery in acute hospitals. It offers smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, faster recovery times and a quicker return to your daily routine. This translates to less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of trauma and surgical complications. Cost efficiency and quality care

Day hospitals offer quality minimal invasive treatment at lower cost, resulting in significant savings. Specialising in procedures without overnight stays, they close at night, reducing expenses by eliminating kitchens, ICU units, and night staff. With smaller facilities and fewer high-risk patients, day hospitals maintain a lighter atmosphere and lower risk of infection, further enhancing cost-effectiveness.

Facilities designed for comfort and convenience Day hospitals are modern medical facilities designed to make surgeries more comfortable and convenient for patients. With advanced technology and efficient processes, these hospitals allow patients to schedule and undergo surgeries on the same day, fitting easily into their busy lives.

Unlike traditional hospitals, day hospitals reduce waiting times, cut down on paperwork and simplify the entire surgical process. They provide a more homely atmosphere, letting patients recover in a comfortable setting with the support of skilled medical staff before going back home. This approach not only makes surgery less stressful but also enables patients to prefer recovering in their homes, thanks to excellent pre-and post-surgery care.

Take charge of your treatment Patients now have a voice in their surgical care decisions, thanks to a push for more education on their options, including the possibility of day surgery. Hospitals are making a point to equip patients with the knowledge and support they need pre-surgery to ensure they’re making choices that best fit their medical needs and personal circumstances.