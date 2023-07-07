The crucial role of mental health when coping with terrifying diagnosis and grief

Facing a terrifying diagnosis like cancer or navigating through the depths of grief can be an overwhelming and emotionally taxing experience. In these challenging times, the importance of mental health cannot be overstated. The diagnosis itself, the trauma of going through treatments and the bereavement of losing someone all take their toll on mental well-being.

Depression, anxiety, and mental illness frequently go hand in hand with physical illnesses like cancer. It is an isolating experience, and often people struggle through these feelings alone, but this does not have to be the case. Research and experts in the field emphasise the profound impact that mental well-being can have on individuals facing such immense hardship. Machi Filotimo Cancer Project is a non-profit organisation based in Johannesburg founded by Evy Michalopoulos. The organisation raises awareness of cancer, its symptoms and treatment, and supports cancer patients and their families in navigating this difficult journey.

She believes that sound mental health is absolutely critical, both for patients fighting cancer and for families who are on this journey with a loved one or have already experienced a loss. Numerous studies have highlighted the powerful mind-body connection, calling out the reciprocal influence of mental and physical health. When individuals face a dread diagnosis like cancer or experience grief, their mental well-being can directly influence their physical well-being and treatment outcomes. A positive mental state and a strong support system, can contribute to better-coping mechanisms, and improved overall health.Picture by Marcel Strauß/Unsplash A positive mental state, including optimism, resilience, and a strong support system, can contribute to better-coping mechanisms, a stronger immune system and improved overall health.

According to NGO founder Michalopoulos, when a diagnosis or a loss is sudden and unexpected, feelings of anger, grief, frustration and guilt are common, and all of these emotions come into play at various stages, often in waves. “We often feel the need to be strong, which typically involves locking our feelings away, but this frequently leads to mental health issues like depression and anxiety, and feelings of being overwhelmed,” she said. However, not all hope is lost, there is help available with programmes designed to support families on the cancer journey.

There is also financial support available from elements such as gap cover, where value-added benefits may cover items like trauma counselling, which can be a lifeline in times of great need. Looking after your mental health is essential, both for fighting disease and coping with the trauma of diagnosis and subsequent loss. Michalopoulos argues that seeking help does not mean you are weak, noting that when facing something this monumental, everyone needs all the strength they can get.

“In situations like this, it helps to know that you are not alone.” Coping with uncertainty: A dread diagnosis or the loss of a loved one can bring about a whirlwind of emotions, including fear, anxiety, and sadness.

Mental health plays a critical role in helping individuals navigate the complex and uncertain path ahead. Psychological resilience, coping mechanisms, and the ability to seek support are all vital components of managing the overwhelming emotions that come with these situations. The role of therapy and counselling:

Therapists and counsellors specialising in grief counselling or oncology psychology can provide a safe space for individuals to express their emotions, fears, and anxieties. These professionals can equip patients and mourners with the necessary tools and techniques to manage their mental health effectively. Building a support network:

Connecting with others on a similar journey can normalise emotions and reduce feelings of isolation and distress. Research consistently highlights the impact of a strong support system on mental well-being. Whether it be family, friends, or cancer support groups, having a network of individuals who understand the emotional challenges can provide immense comfort, encouragement and empathy. Embrace self-care practices:

During times of dread diagnosis or grief, self-care becomes even more crucial. Participating in activities that contribute to mental, emotional, and physical well-being can help individuals stay grounded and find moments of solace. This can include exercise, mindfulness, creative outlets and practising self-compassion. “The best advice I can give people is to make sure they have the options available to explore, to make better choices that can lead to better outcomes.