The fight against malaria remains stagnant, intensifying risks, which is responsible for five-year-olds dying every minute

In recent years, efforts to fight malaria have come to a halt, risking lives and deepening inequality, according to the World Health Organisation. The problem is most severe in the WHO African Region, which saw 94% of the world's malaria cases and 95% of deaths in 2022. Those living in poverty and rural areas, with limited access to education, are hit hardest.

With the current pace, vital goals set by The World Health Organization (WHO) to cut down malaria cases and deaths by 2025 are unlikely to be met. The initiative Goodbye Malaria is rallying governments, businesses, and NGOs to unite in the battle to stamp out malaria in southern Africa by 2030. Malaria, while preventable and treatable, is still a significant killer, claiming the life of one African child every minute. The economic toll on Africa is hefty too, draining approximately $12 billion annually from its economies. Moreover, in regions hit repeatedly by the disease, 60% of schoolchildren suffer from diminished learning capacities due to malaria.

Last year, more than 7 800 cases of malaria were reported in South Africa alone. While local transmission rates remain low, a potential outbreak could endanger nearly 5 million people in regions such as KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Achieving zero risk of malaria requires a joint effort in controlling the disease across South Africa, Eswatini, and Mozambique, also known as the MOSASWA region. Investment in the fight against malaria is currently falling short, with the United Nations Children's Fund highlighting a gap far from the $7.8 billion needed by 2030.

This funding challenge has led social benefit organisations in Africa to forge alliances across different sectors to battle malaria throughout southern Africa. For more than a decade, Goodbye Malaria has been on the front lines in Mozambique, South Africa, and Eswatini, working to eliminate the disease. In 2023, their efforts, including deploying mobile units for testing and treatment at crucial border posts and raising awareness, have safeguarded over 4 million people in the MOSASWA region from malaria.

The campaign's strategy also involves indoor residual spraying (IRS) to cut off the disease's transmission from mosquito’s to humans. "To eradicate malaria, we must stop the disease from spreading within communities," stated Sherwin Charles, CEO of Goodbye Malaria. He further explained that a community could only be declared free of malaria after going three years without local transmission. Sherwin Charles, CEO of Goodbye Malaria. Picture: Supplied “We are not winning the war against this disease. Malaria is having a devastating effect, particularly on children on the continent. Protecting them from it needs to become a way of life,” said Charles.

Understanding malaria mechanisms This life-threatening disease spreads to humans through specific types of mosquitoes that are infected by parasites in tropical countries. Early signs of malaria are fever, headaches, and chills within the first 10-15 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito.

These symptoms are difficult to recognise as malaria and they can become severe or lead to death within 24 hours. This makes prevention tools essential to fight malaria - particularly in areas that do not have public health infrastructure. The importance of prevention “The importance of prevention can't be overstated,” said Charles. Fighting malaria requires more than just bed nets or medication.

Bed nets might not catch every mosquito, and some malaria strains are becoming drug-resistant, making them harder to treat. A combination of tools, including insecticide-treated nets, medicines, and indoor residual spraying (IRS), is crucial for effective malaria control. Mosquito bed net. Picture: Anghelo Estrada Fú/Pexels Goodbye Malaria's approach involves sending trained teams to spray homes with WHO-approved insecticides in areas with high mosquito numbers. Their goal is to kill mosquitoes that carry malaria as soon as they land inside homes. A coordinated effort

In an effort to fight malaria, vaccines have emerged as a crucial defence, especially for protecting children against the disease's deadliest effects. The RTS and R21 vaccines, in particular, have shown promise in significantly lowering the risk of severe malaria and death among young kids. (WHO) has highlighted the need for at least 60 million doses of malaria vaccine in Africa by 2026 to meet the demand. Despite Africa's success in preventing almost 10 million malaria deaths over the last 20 years, experts like Charles argue that more needs to be done.