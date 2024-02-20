The impact of sugar on mental health revealed

With our mental health being tested over the past few years, it’s understandable that our emotions may have felt more up and down. And many of us in times of stress we typically reach for sugary, feel-good foods. I'm a sucker for a good doughnut.

Unfortunately, a 2021 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that this uptick in sweet indulgences may be negatively impacting people’s mood, sleep cycle and both physical and mental health Sugar can lead to a brief spike in mood and energy. Picture: Persnickety Prints /Unsplash Have you ever found yourself feeling like a supercharged bunny after eating a chocolate bar, only to crash harder than your phone hitting the pavement? Well, science has a scoop for us: Turns out, sugar can mess with our moods faster than a ‘We need to talk’ text.

The moody roller-coaster Researchers of a 2017 study published in “Scientific Reports” found higher sugar intake was associated with more mood swings, irritability and even depression. Imagine sugar as that friend who’s a blast at parties but a bit of a downer the next day. Addiction

Although controversial, a growing body of evidence points to the addictive potential of sugar. Both recreational drugs and - to a lesser extent - sugar and processed junk foods flood the brain with the feel-good chemical dopamine, which, over time, changes the function of the brain. In a study by researchers at Yale University in the US, the simple sight of a milkshake activated the same reward centres of the brain as cocaine among people with addictive eating habits. Memory lane bumps

In another study conducted at the University of California, too much sugar was shown to harm memory and learning skills. This UCLA study, published in 2012, showed that insulin resistance caused by consuming a high-sugar diet damages brain cells dedicated to learning and memory in rats, while foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids protect these synapses. Also, unstable blood sugar levels can create excessive insulin releases making the brain secrete glutamate, a neurotransmitter which sends signals between nerve cells that is necessary for learning and memory, but in excess can cause agitation, depression and anxiety.

Sugar rush or sugar crash? Sugar gives you wings to fly, then takes the sky right from under you, leaving you more tired than a battery-operated toy on Christmas evening. A 2019 study from the journal “Medical Hypotheses” suggests that although sugar gives you a quick energy boost, the crash is just around the corner.

Most of us know that excess calories, especially empty calories from sugar, can create extra weight on our bodies, but research shows that sugar consumption also takes a toll on our mental health. Reducing sugar intake can help prevent obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and chronic inflammation while getting you leaner, but the impact on our mental health can be just as significant, if not more. Sugar is a comfort food and that makes most of us feel good instantly. However, its highly addictive nature can make us consume large quantities of it.