The millennial fixation with self-improvement and self-care

Numerous names have been used to describe us including Generation Y, Generation 9/11, Boomerang Generation, Peter Pan Generation, Lost Generation, and even Me, Me, Me Generation. The roughly 80 million people who were born between 1981 and 1996 are referred to as millennials. The millennial generation has been hailed as being the most diverse adult generation in American history in terms of race and ethnicity.

The second term for millennials, Generation Y, is apt given their position between Gen X and Gen Z. In addition, despite what memes may suggest, self-care is a defining trait of this generation, my generation, in addition to a preference for side parts and slim pants. Although we may be thought of as selfish, lazy, entitled, and vulnerable, millennials are more driven to better themselves than the generations who label us as such. The cut-off year was chosen because, according to the Pew Research Centre research, it emphasises the political, economic and social forces that shaped millennials' formative years.

For instance, unlike Gen Z, who were still extremely young and unable to appreciate the assaults when they occurred, the majority of millennials were mature enough to understand the significance of 9/11. Additionally, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars affected the millennial generation. In 2015, 94% of millennials reported making promises to develop themselves, compared to 84% of Boomers and 81% of Gen Xers, according to Forbes. And we're prepared to make the sacrifice: Millennials expected to spend nearly twice as much on self-improvement as Boomers did, even though our average salary is only half that of Boomers, according to a Pew Research Centre study.

Boomers reported spending an average of R2 800 per month on self-improvement. Our methods include fresh workout routines, food regimens, life coaching, counselling and wellness-enhancing applications. The term ‘’wellness’’ has evolved to include our current, pre-eminent socio-cultural fixation with how to care for ourselves in the outside environment. It may have once been regarded as a development of self-help, a field of writing and speaker circuits focused on improving one's own well-being (and frequently, productivity), but more recently, wellness has been positioned and marketed as self-care, mostly due to the powerful impact of millennial attitudes.

Compared to its self-flagellating ancestor, this wellness is kinder, gentler and more forgiving. Definitely more enjoyable. Self-care routine is a big priority for millennials. Perhaps, the new wellness is a return to ‘’love,’’ as opposed to ‘’fear’’? The relevant question is: Why are millennials so fascinated with ‘’getting better’’ or ‘’becoming more exceptional’’? This subject has been discussed in relation to generations and, consequently, has become part of the zeitgeist. According to Statista's data, the global personal care industry is anticipated to increase by 9.13% (2023-2027), with a market value of $291.50 billion in 2027.

Self-care is frequently portrayed in the media as a market for consumable pleasures like massages, manicures, and ‘’me time“. However, it has its roots in a collection of informal, secular rituals designed to soothe the nervous system, which draws in part from the writings of feminist authors of colour. Millennials have also been impacted by technology because my generation grew older as the internet expanded. While we millennials have had to adjust to the ever-expanding social media and online communication improvements, technology is nearly second nature to Gen Z.

More millennials than members of any other generation reported making commitments to improve themselves, according to the Pew Research Centre. According to Time Magazine, millennials spend twice as much as baby boomers on self-care necessities, including exercise routines, diet plans, life coaching, therapy, and apps to enhance their personal well-being. Even self-care Twitter bots have been produced. But why do different generations approach self-care differently? According to a study, the Internet may have been the root of all of this, Time reports. It was discovered that students admitted to utilising the Internet to get information on diet and fitness, alternative therapies, and other self-care techniques.

You can find hundreds of articles about self-care by conducting a quick Google search, some of which are accompanied by lists of suggestions like ‘’go to a farmers market,’’ ‘’buy a new candle,’’ or ‘’drive with the windows down.’’ Therefore, it is not surprising that the generation that uses the Internet the most also invests the most time and money in the $10 billion self-care business, according to the Pew Research Centre. Additionally, the advent of social media to the millennial population has lowered stigma and raised understanding of mental diseases. According to the Independent UK, there are over two million posts with the hashtag #selfhelp on Instagram, the centre of millennial life, and about 18 million posts with the hashtag #selfcare. These are surrounded by softly focused objects such as tea cups, journals, hand-drawn quotes, blanket beds, novels, animals, and snacks— basically, everything that might make someone feel happy.

It differs greatly from self-help wellness, which focuses on work and self-denial through the use of strenuous exercise regimens, detoxification procedures, and restrictive eating plans. In light of the low-wage, extremely unstable, and overall degraded economic situations that millennials have found themselves in, as well as the fears of this moment, all of that may seem increasingly meaningless. The established, self-improving, and self-help seize the initiative. Instead of self-care, the newer, gentler, stranger self craves nourishment.

All millennials see other millennials' success in stark contrast because 75% of us utilise social media (and that was in 2010). We've all created fake personas for ourselves by designing our social media profiles to solely display the most appealing, impressive aspects of our life. We experience jealousy, inadequacy, and, for better or worse, motivation to improve as a result. Thankfully, our preoccupation is fruitful. The generation now makes more resolutions, but we also keep them. Compared to 60% of Baby boomers, 76% of millennials reported keeping their New Year's resolutions in 2014.