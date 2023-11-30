The role of vaccines in reducing preventable deaths in children

Vaccines have a big impact on public health and are backed by scientific studies from all over the world. They are essential in stopping the spread of infectious diseases and have greatly improved the health of communities. A study from 2014 in the Pediatrics journal looked at how vaccination has affected diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, and pertussis in the United States.

It found that widespread vaccination programmes have significantly reduced the number of these diseases, leading to fewer people getting sick or dying from them. Another study in The Lancet in 2011 showed that vaccines have helped prevent millions of childhood diseases and saved many lives around the world, especially in countries with fewer resources. Information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also shows how vaccines have been crucial in preventing and controlling diseases.

For example, the successful global vaccination campaign against smallpox proves how powerful vaccines can be in getting rid of a dangerous disease. Moreover, they remain one of the most cost-effective medical interventions to successfully control, eliminate or eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). Vaccines are especially important in reducing the risk of vaccine-preventable illnesses like pneumonia and other pneumococcal diseases that harm children.

The WHO affirm that medical interventions such as vaccinations are critical to tackle preventable diseases such as pneumonia. In 2019, over 740 180 children succumbed to pneumonia, making it the leading infectious cause of death in children worldwide. This disease accounts for up to 14% of deaths in children under the age of five. At the 13th World Congress of The World Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases held in Durban, Associate Professor Benjamin Kagina, co-director of the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at the University of Cape Town, shared promising developments in the battle against childhood pneumonia.

The global deployment of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) has significantly reduced childhood mortality rates by 50% between 2000 and 2015, signalling progress in curbing the threat of the disease. The vaccine has averted an estimated 175 million cases and 624 000 deaths associated with pneumococcal diseases globally. Beyond sharing scientific insights, the congress provided a platform for innovative solutions and interventions to address paediatric illnesses.

By bridging the gap between medical experts and policymakers, these forums offer actionable strategies to combat life-threatening diseases and prevent needless loss of life. Combating pneumococcal disease in South Africa Kagina said that while vaccines offer a solution and almost all African countries have introduced PCVs into their health system regimes, the most significant problem is that the vaccines are not reaching the people who need them most and coverage on the continent is suboptimal.

Kagina's insights shed light on the urgent need to address the topic of childhood immunisations. The WHO suggests that immunisation prevents as many as 3.5 to 5 million deaths globally every year, playing a crucial role in helping people live longer, healthier lives. According to the Expanded Programme on Immunization of the South African Department of Health, children should receive three doses of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to prevent serious infections caused by pneumococcal disease.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases conducted surveillance from 2017 to 2021 to report on how well the 7-valent and 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccines worked. The 7-valent vaccine showed a 67% reduction in disease invasion, while the 13-valent vaccine showed a decline of up to 71%. Moreover, according to Kagina, the vaccination programme demonstrated a 33% decrease in pneumonia in kids with conditions like HIV. Reducing the spread of antimicrobial resistance

Vaccination coverage also reduces the spread of antimicrobial resistance - one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity today. Ensuring that children are vaccinated at an early age will bode well for their future health and will reduce the need for antibiotics and other medicines to treat diseases later in life, said Kagina. The Global Immunisation Agenda 2030 wants to make sure that everyone, no matter how old they are, gets the vaccines they need to stay healthy.

Kigani added that “Governments, partners, and stakeholders must do more to ensure life-saving vaccines are accessible and available to all, particularly children. “In fact, almost all countries have endorsed Immunisation Agenda 2030 whose global vision is To Leave No One Behind when it comes to accessing immunisation. “The supply aspect of providing immunisation should be strengthened as well as the demand side of building public confidence towards vaccines.