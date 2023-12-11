There is a 22% increase in drug overdose rates during the holiday season. Here’s what to do in the event of an overdose

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration for many, but it can also be a challenging period for individuals struggling with substance abuse. Understanding the increased risk of drug overdoses during this time is crucial. With the holiday season in full swing, it's important to address the alarming increase in drug overdoses during this time.

According to the CDC, overdose rates surge even higher during December and January, making it crucial to take action. In this feature article, we delve into the efforts of Jackie Siegel, known as "The Queen of Versailles", as she shares her personal tragedy and fights to combat the ongoing nationwide crisis. Siegel discusses Naloxone awareness and the re-release of her daughter's powerful diary, “Victoria's Voice: Her Worlds From Beyond the Grace”, which sheds light on her tragic battle with drug addiction.

Alarming facts Statistics reveal that drug overdose rates are 22% higher during the holidays compared to non-holiday weeks. Shockingly, 57% of these overdoses occurred among individuals who had received an opioid prescription in the past year. Last year alone, over 107 000 people lost their lives to fatal overdoses in the United States.

According to a study conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), drug overdose rates tend to spike during the holiday season. The stress, loneliness, and increased availability of drugs during festivities contribute to this alarming trend (NIDA, 2019). In fact, a recent report from the US Department of Homeland Security identified fentanyl and other illegal drugs as a top national security threat in 2024. Synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, accounted for approximately 75% of overdose deaths. Victoria's Voice Foundation

Siegel's daughter, Victoria Siegel, tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose at just 18 years old. On the same day, 129 other Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses. In memory of Victoria, the Siegel family established the Victoria's Voice Foundation. The foundation aims to bring drug prevention education into schools, provide positive social media platforms for young people, and assist first responders in receiving and administering Narcan (Naloxone) to overdose victims. Naloxone Awareness

The current focus of Victoria's Voice campaign is Naloxone awareness. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It has recently been approved for over-the-counter sales in drug stores and grocery chains nationwide. Had first responders been equipped with Narcan when Victoria was discovered, her life might have been saved.

In an effort to prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies, Siegel’s and Victoria's Voice Foundation developed the Vital Signs Program. This programme provides essential tools and resources to help parents recognise signs of potential drug use in their children, address drug use within the family, and engage in critical discussions. The programme offers conversation starters, toolkits, and recommended resources to empower parents in the fight against drug addiction.

Preventing Drug Overdoses Raising awareness During the holiday season, public education campaigns can play a critical role in preventing substance abuse. By highlighting the dangers and providing resources for support, communities can help reduce the number of overdoses.

Encouraging support systems To achieve and maintain recovery, individuals must establish and maintain a strong support system. Attending support group meetings, therapy sessions, or connecting with a sponsor can provide the necessary support to prevent relapse. Set realistic expectations

The pressure to meet societal expectations during the holidays can be overwhelming. Encourage individuals to set realistic expectations for themselves, focusing on progress rather than perfection. Safe disposal of medications Properly disposing of unused or expired medications can prevent accidental overdoses. Encouraging individuals to participate in drug take-back programs or providing information on safe disposal methods is essential.

Prioritise self-care Encouraging individuals in recovery to prioritise self-care activities such as exercise, meditation, or engaging in hobbies can help alleviate stress and reduce the risk of relapse. Warning signs of a drug overdose

Recognizing the signs of a drug overdose is crucial for timely intervention. Some common warning signs include: - Slow or shallow breathing.

- Blue lips or fingertips. - Unresponsiveness or unconsciousness. - Pinpoint pupils.

- Pale or clammy skin. In the event of a drug overdose, it is crucial to take immediate action to potentially save a person's life. Here are the steps you can take: Call Emergency Services

Dial emergency services right away. For emergency medical care, phone the National Medical Emergency Number 10177, and an ambulance will be sent out from one of several ECCs in the Western Cape. If you're dialling from a cell phone, you can dial 112. Provide clear information about the situation, including the person's condition and any substances involved. Stay with the person

Do not leave the individual alone. Stay by their side and monitor their breathing and consciousness levels. If they become unresponsive, be prepared to perform CPR if you are trained to do so. Administer Naloxone (if available) If you have access to Naloxone (also known as Narcan), which is a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, follow the instructions provided with the medication. Naloxone is available as a nasal spray or an injectable form.

Administer it promptly and as directed. Provide support and comfort While waiting for emergency services to arrive, reassure the person and try to keep them calm. Offer comfort and let them know that help is on the way.