These were the most googled celebrity weddings in 2023

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s nuptials were the most googled celebrity wedding for 2023. This was according to research conducted by the Chapel of the Flowers, a renowned Las Vegas wedding chapel.

The study also found that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding was next on the list as the second most googled celebrity last year. The couple were followed closely by the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding to Prince Philip from 1947, which highlighted the late monarch’s enduring popularity. In order to conduct the research, experts at Chapel of the Flowers analysed a list of more than 100 of the most influential married stars from 1923 to 2023.

They also used search engine optimisation (SEO) tools, AHREFs – an all-in-one SEO toolset – as well as Google Keyword Planner. This was to compare search volumes for celebrity weddings in each US state as well as America as a whole, in order to establish which celebrity weddings caused the most intrigue last year. In regard to the research, a spokesperson for Chapel of the Flowers explained that celebrities are acclaimed for igniting huge trends, and their weddings are no exception.

“While today’s stars are no doubt leading the way, taking a close look at the historic ceremonies held in the last 100 years, it’s incredibly fascinating to see which weddings and couples are still popular in 2023. “It's evident that there is space for both smaller scale weddings and more opulent weddings, with a mix of Las Vegas ceremonies and grand royal weddings making the top 10,” the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, royal weddings proved to be exceedingly popular in 2023, with the wedding of Charles and Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton all taking a spot in the Top 10 list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding was one of the most googled in 2023. Picture: Instagram But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding ranked higher than Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 nuptials when it came to which ceremony was most searched for on Google during 2023. Other celebrity weddings which were the most googled in 2023, according to the research, were Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s; Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s; Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s; and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s. Others included Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s; Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s; as well as George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin’s.

All these celebrity weddings were in the Top 20 for the most searched-for nuptials on Google last year. The research also found that alongside modern-day celebrity weddings, such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s in 2014, and Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding in 2018, Hollywood legend Elvis Presley’s wedding to Priscilla Presley still received 18 200 monthly searches in America in 2023. Elvis Presley’s wedding to Priscilla Presley was one of the most googled in 2023. Picture: Instagram “The same goes for screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who’s wedding to Joe DiMaggio is searched on average 13 000 times across America each month in 2023,” the Chapel of the Flowers spokesperson said.