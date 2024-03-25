Time for runners, walkers to lace up for new race

Durban — Runners and walkers will get to enjoy the Sapphire Coast thanks to the first Galleria Mall Challenge, which is set to take place in Amanzimtoti on April 7, and provides the opportunity to spend a weekend enjoying the beautiful beaches and tourist spots, culminating in the sporting event. Racegoers can enter the 5km fun run, or the 10km or 21.1km races, starting and finishing at the mall, with medals for all finishers.

“Galleria Mall is committed to supporting our local communities. The launch of the Galleria Mall Challenge is a great way to connect while encouraging healthy living,” said the mall’s general manager Kurt Hoggan. “In addition to the running and walking challenges, there will be lots of entertainment with East Coast Radio, amazing spot prizes on the day, as well as goodie bags and medals for all competitors. We encourage everyone to come and support the participants and enjoy a great day out,” he said. Lynette Botha, of Amanzimtoti Athletics Club, the organisers of the event, said: “We are hoping to make this an annual event and excited to be including the 21.1km route as a KZN Half-Marathon Championship race, with prize money for the winner.”

Romy Wenzel, of Sapphire Coast Tourism, said this was the ideal opportunity for visitors to extend their stay on the Sapphire Coast, which extends from Amanzimtoti to Umkomaas. “With the race coinciding with the Easter holidays, and the great weather experienced here, this is the perfect time to spend a weekend on the Sapphire Coast and experience all we have to offer,” she said. Some of the area’s highlights include Amanzimtoti’s Main Beach and the fun slides at Splash Water World, as well as restaurants and curios on the promenade. The world-class Aliwal Shoal dive site is perfect for scuba diving, snorkelling, and deep-sea fishing, with horse rides, birdwatching, and nature reserve walks some other top activities.