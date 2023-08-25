Top 5 dirtiest beauty tools

Skincare is part of our everyday lives. While the beauty tools we use can be beneficial in achieving a healthy skincare routine, they also collect germs. According to a study conducted by the exclusive beauty buyers' club, Beauty Pie, beauty tools are some of the dirtiest items in the household.

For this research, Beauty Pie collaborated with professional macro photographer Matthew Doogue to explicitly show how dirty beauty tools can be. Dr Joe Latimer, a microbiologist and lecturer in antimicrobial resistance at the University of Salford, also contributed to the study. Under the microscope: a beauty blender. Picture: Matthew Doogue “Our skin is an ecosystem with a myriad bacteria, fungi and viruses living together, and most of the time, our skin keeps the balance of these bacterial species in check.

“Our bacteria help to keep our skin healthy and protect us from infection, but if numbers become too high, we can end up with problems like acne, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, or wound infections. “Every time we touch our skin with beauty tools like make-up brushes, facecloths or facial rollers, we transfer some of our bacteria on to the tools. Over time, bacteria, dead skin tissue, old skincare and make-up products will build up on tools, allowing the bacteria to multiply. “So, when we use the tools again, we transfer many thousands of these microbes back on to our skin. To make it worse, bacteria love warmth and moisture.

“This means that if we store our cloths and brushes in a damp environment, more bacteria will grow,” explained Latimer. Gau sha stones, fake-tan mitts, dry body brushes, skincare headbands and facial cleansing brushes are the top five dirtiest beauty tools. A gau sha stone can develop a slimy surface with built-up residue and dirty fibres as a result of being used with different products such as serums and facial oils and not cleaned afterwards.

At least 73% of skincare users who use a gau sha stone have never cleaned it. A gau sha stone. Picture: Matthew Doogue At least 68% of people who use fake-tan mitts never clean them. Number three is the dry body brush, which 66% of users never wash. The skincare headband is at number four, with 61% of its users not bothering to wash it. The facial cleansing brush is number five, with 59% of the people who participated in the study admitting to never washing it.