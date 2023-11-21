Tshego Gaelae crowned Mrs South Africa 2023

What a weekend of pageants. On Friday, November 17, Tshego Gaelae was crowned Mrs South Africa 2023. Gaelae, 33, was crowned by former Mrs South Africa Palesa Matjekane at an event that took place at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg East.

The admitted attorney, who has been married for four years, said she wants to use her platform as Mrs South Africa to advocate for positive change and empower the powerless. “Being crowned as Mrs South Africa is a truly humbling experience and the culmination of months of hard work. I’m beyond grateful for the honour and to see what the next few months have in store,” said newly crowned Queen Gaelae. “As a queen, I hope to ignite a ripple effect of empowerment and positive change, reaching every corner of our beautiful nation. My vision is to inspire women to embrace their strength, celebrate their uniqueness, and stand tall in unity.

“Through dedicated advocacy and meaningful initiatives, I aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of those we touch. I hope to be a catalyst for transformation and a voice for the voiceless. “So watch this space as we embark on a journey of empowerment, resilience, and collective growth together!” Mrs South Africa 2023, Tshego Gaelae. Picture: Supplied Like many pageants, there was also the first and second princess at Mrs South Africa.

Pearl Nikolic, from Pretoria, was the first princess and Noeline Rajbally, from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the second. The three women walked away with amazing prizes, including beauty products and services, luxury home appliances and new furniture, business and public relations services, clothing and travel packages. Gaelae also walked away with the exclusive use of a Chery car courtesy of Chery Krugersdorp and will represent South Africa at Mrs World in January 2024.