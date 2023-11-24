Unable to lose weight? Thyroid imbalance might be the reason

Consumption of processed carbs and fatty or sugary foods and beverages along with a sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain. But, if you have thyroid imbalance, the numbers on the scale can increase even if you eat a well-balanced diet and exercise daily.

Why does this happen? The hormones that your thyroid releases help in regulating your metabolism. When your thyroid is making less hormones, it causes hypothyroidism. It means your metabolism has slowed down. You will burn calories slower than you used to. The more severe the hypothyroidism, the more weight you'll gain. How to find if you have hypothyroidism?

To accurately diagnose hypothyroidism, you will need a blood test for TSH, which is thyroid stimulating hormone. Even miniscule lows or highs in your thyroid hormone levels (T4 and T3) can cause significant changes to TSH secretion. Your doctor will recommend a thyroid profile test , which measures the level of: - TSH - Thyroid-stimulating hormone

-T3 - Triiodothyronine -T4 - Thyroxine -Antibodies

How the test is done – The test is simple, quick, and available only on a doctor's order. It will go like this: – The blood sample technician will first sanitise the area.

– They will use a sterile needle to draw blood from your vein. – You will feel a slight pinch. – The collected blood sample is put into a test tube and then sent to a lab for analysis.

– This process takes less than three minutes. How to prepare for your thyroid test You don't need to prepare for anything. You can eat your meals and drink normally before the test. However, if your doctor suspects other issues along with thyroid, then you may be asked to fast for 12 hours for additional blood reports.

Symptoms of hypothyroidism Hypothyroidism occurs when there are fewer hormones. This condition shows symptoms such as the following: – Weight gain

– Fatigue – Feeling cold – Constipation

– Absent or irregular periods – Slow height growth in children – Dry skin

How do you lose weight with hypothyroidism? After you have been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, your doctor will put you on thyroid replacement medication like levothyroxine. This medication will restore healthy thyroid levels and improve your metabolism as well. The correct dose of this medicine will depend on your blood work and symptoms.

Once you have the right dose, your weight will stabilise. Note that the weight already gained will not reduce. You would have to adopt a healthy diet and work out almost daily. What to eat with hypothyroidism? Along with the medicine, you need to eat a well-balanced diet to manage the weight gain caused by this condition.

Increase your fibre intake. Eat foods like whole grains, berries, beans and more. These foods make you feel fuller for a long time. Eat more fruits and vegetables as they are low in calories and have various vitamins and minerals. These foods will contribute little to your weight gain. Also, eat cruciferous vegetables in moderation and cook or steam them before eating. Plan your meals with high-quality proteins. Eating protein increases your metabolism and reduces hunger.

Always eat healthy fats like chia and flax seeds, salmon and tuna. Avoid fried and processed foods. Eat more whole grains as they take longer to digest, keeping you fuller for a long time. You can add brown rice, wheat bread and popcorn to your meals. Stay well hydrated as it helps your metabolism work efficiently.

How to exercise to lose weight with hypothyroidism? If you have hypothyroidism, then the best way to lose weight is to do a medium-intensity workout. Do this for about 30 minutes. This will boost your metabolism, reduce fluid retention, and make you more energetic. If you have been inactive for a long time, then start with a 10-minute walk and increase it gradually with brisk walking, aerobic exercise and more.