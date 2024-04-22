What is food poisoning and how to keep your family safe?

In our everyday lives, food plays a big role our very well-being. However, sometimes it can lead to discomfort and health issues when it becomes contaminated. The Gauteng Health Department is sounding the alarm over a surge in food poisoning cases, with children in the province being particularly affected.

The concern follows a distressing event where 41 young children, between the ages of three and five, were taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after reportedly ingesting rat poison, thinking it was candy. Another incident saw 10 individuals receiving medical care at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Ekurhuleni for eating toxic substances. These two episodes have pushed the total count of food-related poisonings to 863, resulting in 11 deaths, since October 2023.

In October 2023, there were numerous reports of children becoming very sick after snacking on different treats. This comes after allegations that children had died from items bought at spaza shops, which are also known as tuck shops and serve as informal grocery outlets. Khutso Rabothata, the acting head of communications at the department, has pledged ongoing support and resources for the communities hit by these tragedies. He highlighted the critical role that everyone, especially parents and caregivers, must play in protecting kids from the dangers of food poisoning.

Parents and caregivers play a critical role in protecting kids from the dangers of food poisoning. Picture: August de Richelieu / Pexels The aim is to keep children safe and prevent any more such incidents. To achieve this, the department’s public health teams are stepping up their efforts, conducting educational drives in townships, informal settlements, and hostels to raise awareness about the risks of food-borne diseases. What is food poisoning? According to a recent study by the Direct Research Journal of Agriculture and Food Science, food poisoning is a serious health threat, caused by eating food contaminated with harmful germs or chemicals.

This could lead to illnesses, such as severe stomach upset, and in extreme cases can even cause death. The root of the problem often lies in consuming food or drinks spiked with harmful bacteria, toxins, or poisonous substances from plants and animals. Factors such as rapid population growth, changes in policy, weak governance, poor infrastructure and environmental challenges have led to a lack of adequate food production and widespread food insecurity. “Food imports to the African continent are necessary, but they are poorly regulated. Food poisoning can occur as a result of the risks associated with food import,” said the reviewed study.

Most cases of food poisoning go unreported to health agencies. This is partly because, for normal healthy adults, food-borne pathogens only cause mild symptoms and medical help may not be necessary. Food poisoning is much more serious in young children and in frail and immuno-compromised people. Diarrhoea and vomiting can, for example, cause life-threatening dehydration in babies and young children. Understanding its common causes and how to prevent it, especially at home, is essential for keeping families safe.

Food poisoning can come on quickly, often within hours after eating contaminated food. The common symptoms include: Stomach cramps.

Nausea. Vomiting. Diarrhoea.

Fever. These symptoms can last from a few hours to several days, varying from mild to severe. Who’s at risk?

While anyone can get food poisoning, some people are more at risk, including: Young children. Elderly people.

Pregnant women. People with weakened immune systems. These groups may suffer more severe symptoms and complications, making it crucial to take extra precautions.

Common culprits Certain foods are more likely to cause food poisoning if not handled properly: Raw or undercooked meat and poultry.

Unpasteurised milk and dairy products. Eggs and products containing raw eggs. Seafood and shellfish.

Fresh fruit and vegetables. Contamination can occur at any stage from farm to table, including during preparation, cooking and storage. Prevention at home

Parents and guardians play a crucial role in preventing food poisoning. Here are practical steps to keep your family safe: Wash hands and surfaces often: Use soap and water to wash hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces before and after handling food. Cook to the right temperature: Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to a safe internal temperature to kill harmful germs.