We’ve all heard someone say that classical music is the best type of music to listen to when you want to concentrate or get some work done. Classical music has been a favourite genre for centuries, and it is often associated with higher levels of emotional complexity and concentration compared to other music genres.

Classical music has also been associated with increased levels of productivity and concentration. A study conducted by the University of Helsinki found that people who listened to classical music while working had increased productivity and focus. The high level of complexity and structure found in classical music can serve as a stimulus for the brain, encouraging listeners to concentrate on their work. As Ludwig van Beethoven once said: "Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. Music is the electrical soil in which the spirit lives, thinks, and invents."

Understandably so. When the greats accolade this genre, it's for unique structure, complexity, and the ability to evoke strong emotions in listeners. But is it really the best genre for everyone? Studies have shown that certain genres can also have a positive effect on concentration and focus. For example, instrumental music, such as jazz, can be just as effective as classical music when it comes to helping you concentrate.

Additionally, video game soundtracks are also known for their ability to enhance concentration and productivity. In an article for CNBC, a Harvard neuroscientist begs to differ. Srini Pillay, M.D., a Harvard psychiatrist and brain researcher, chief medical officer and co-founder of Reulay, said that with music and people being so diverse, how do you decide which is best for you? Highlighting that as a musician and Harvard neuroscientist: “I’ve found that ‘familiar music’, or songs that you enjoy and know best, are the most effective for maximising concentration.”

Classical music is often associated with higher levels of emotional complexity and concentration compared to other music genres. He said: "When I need to focus, familiar music helps me both relieve stress and connect with the emotions I need in order to be fully present. For example, if I'm angry about something and need to let loose, I might listen to 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem." A significant feature of music is its ability to influence the brain's ability to focus. One being that it reduces cortisol and stress, which allows the brain's attention centre to function uninterrupted. While classical music is often touted as being the most sophisticated and emotive of all music genres. It's important to note that whether a particular genre is good for concentration can ultimately come down to personal preference.

Some people might find that listening to heavy metal helps them stay focused, while others might prefer to listen to nature sounds or white noise. For example, pop music is often associated with catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms that can make us feel good. However, when it comes to concentration, pop music may not be the best choice. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, heavy metal music has been found to have some surprising benefits when it comes to concentration.