The significance of the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 has left its mark on history. In that hour, Germany signed the Armistice Agreement which confirmed the end of World War*. On Sunday, Remembrance Day will be observed, especially by nations which had some involvement in the hostilities from more than a century ago, including South Africa. According to historian, military veteran and founder of the South African Indian Legion Vinesh Selvan local Indians had also been in the war mix, but not necessarily at the front line. And they were again, during World War II.

He said the earliest recorded history of the Indian military involvement in South Africa could be traced to the Anglo-Zulu War, which was fought from January 11 to July 4, 1879.

They saw action again, 18 months later, in the first Anglo-Boer War, December 1880 to March 1881.

The British, bent on extending their empire in South Africa, once again used Indian military forces in the second Anglo-Boer War, October 1899 to May 1902.

At that time, the colonisation of India was in effect and Indians who ventured to South Africa remained under British sovereignty through indentured labour. To gain favour and political leverage, some local Indian political leaders opted to support the British Forces in the battlefields by making their people available.

Selvan said the Indian volunteers had been used mainly as aids at remount camps and as logistical support.

“The stretcher-bearer corps comprised those who were mainly trained in providing basic medical care to wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

“They transported the injured by dhoolie (a stretcher on bamboo poles) through the country’s harsh terrain.”

Selvan said when WW * began in Europe, local Indian political leaders resurrected the Indian Stretcher-Bearer Corps, which was funded by the Indian business community.

And when WW II broke out, there were renewed calls for Indian volunteers in 1939, which was when the Indian Service Corps was established. It was later renamed the Indian and Malay Corps to accommodate the Malay contingent.

Indian servicemen’s roles in WWII were confined to non-combat duty like truck driving and logistical support.

“The first WW II Indian volunteer was Sergeant Maharaj, a Brahaman priest by profession who was privileged to receive the regiment number M10001.

“Maharaj supervised the arrival and dispersal of new recruits. While many white servicemen received houses after completing service, other soldiers like the Indians, Malay, coloured and blacks soldiers were given bicycles as a gesture for doing duty.”

Selvan said the WW II military uniform of boxer Seaman Chetty was on display at the Documentation Centre of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, at its Westville campus.

“The gas mask and helmet worn by WW II veteran Richard D Naidoo is the only other known artefact currently on display and paying homage to Indian soldiers. It can be viewed at Pietermaritzburg’s Msunduzi Museum.

“Many WW I and II Indian servicemen’s graves can be found in some Durban cemeteries and in Egypt and Kenya, where they perished.”

Selvan said the only standing monuments for Indian servicemen were in Observatory, Johannesburg, and the memorial wall at the Durban Cenotaph, near the City Hall.

The monuments confirmed their service in the Anglo-Boer War.

“Many of the Indian military servicemen were awarded medals in recognition for their efforts. Unfortunately, their military legacy appears to be slowly eroding away and forgotten due to poor documentation,” he said.

“The South African Indian Legion of Military Veterans has recently started collecting such historical information, which will be documented and preserved. We encourage the public to share photos and documents of Indian service men who participated in the Anglo-Boer Wars, WW I and WW II with us.”

Selvan can be reached at [email protected]

