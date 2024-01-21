A second chance for those who failed

Durban — For those matric pupils who did not achieve their desired results, there is the option of rewriting the exams. KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer emphasised this on Friday while speaking at the Durban International Convention Centre where she announced the 2023 matric results.

“We urge parents of the matriculants who did not get the results that they wanted to not give up, because there is a second chance and an opportunity to rewrite and pass your subjects,” said Frazer. Frazer announced that the Class of 2023 had achieved 43 769 Diploma passes, while the number of higher certificates decreased from 22 560 in 2022 to 20 435 in 2023. Sihle Mlotshwa, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said candidates are allowed to apply to have their exam papers remarked or rechecked through their district offices.

“Application process starts on Monday after they receive their statements,” he said. Mlotshwa said payment for the remarking of exam papers was dependent on whether the school they attended was a fee-paying school or not. He added that the principal would advise accordingly.

"There is also a second chance programme for those who did not make it. For more info on this programme, learners can go to their district offices," he said. Dr Sanele Gamede, media studies lecturer at the Durban University of Technology and founder of the “Matric ungazibulali (matric, do not commit suicide)” organisation, said the and other stakeholders from various industries would visit schools and community centres across the province.