Accused ‘procured oral sex from minors’

Durban — The bail application of the Chatsworth worship and youth leader accused of sexual assault will resume on Wednesday. Tensions were high in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as a packed gallery waited to hear whether bail would be granted to the 31-year-old charged with the rape and sexual assault of two minors, who are members of the same church.

It is alleged that on January 20 the man raped and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and her friend who is a relative of the accused’s wife. The 14-year-old is said to have been visiting her friend for supper at the accused’s residence in Westcliff. The worship leader allegedly asked the victim to accompany him to buy cool drinks. He then allegedly drove to an isolated area and instructed her to perform oral sex on him, using intimidation. When they returned to his residence, he allegedly asked the girl and her friend to kiss each other and videoed them before asking them to perform oral sex on him, while his wife was in the bathroom.

He then threatened to expose the video of the minors if they informed anyone about what happened. A case was opened at the Chatsworth police station on March 6 after the parents of the 14-year-old reported the matter. The Chatsworth Family, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit raided the suspect’s home the following day and arrested the accused. Laptops and cellphones were seized and sent for analysis.

The accused’s lawyer, advocate Christo van Schalkwyk, read an affidavit to the court on behalf of his client. He said that bail ought to be granted because his client, a customer relations officer, had no previous convictions and would not breach his bail conditions or interfere with witnesses. He also had no relations outside of the country and would not be a flight risk.

The court heard how the matter had allegedly tainted the image of the accused. The prosecution said it opposed bail and told the court of an online petition created by SA Outreach to call for public comment about the bail application. The petition had garnered over 2 000 signatures. They said this was indicative of the seriousness of the matter and how much the public rejected the accused’s actions.

Van Schalkwyk rejected the petition, saying it was just a list of names with signatures and should not be admissible. Due to a lack of time and the need to deal with other cases, the matter was postponed to Wednesday. The accused was remanded in custody at Westville Prison. Speaking outside the court, Tymara Samuels, head of legal at SA Outreach and Emergency Services and spokesperson for the girl’s family, said the comments in the petition were extensive, and they hoped it would assist the prosecution in getting bail denied.