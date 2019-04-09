DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s surveyor-general Nondwe Monyake, has urged graduates to always act with integrity as they look to step into the workplace following the completion of their undergraduate studies.

Monyake, who was the recipient of an honorary fellowship from the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, Durban, was speaking during the engineering faculties graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The university’s April graduation ceremony began on Tuesday and will end on Saturday, April 13.

She said acting with integrity was ethical and it ensured the graduates would be doing right at all times.

“Integrity is about doing the right thing even when it’s not acknowledged by others, or convenient for you. Building the reputation of integrity takes years, but it takes a second to lose it,” she warned.

“Always be on time for meetings. This is a clear sign of respect, not only for the people you are meeting, but for yourself. Being on time shows that you are dependable and trustworthy and makes one earn people’s respect,” she said.

Monyake said although acting integrity came with no special rewards, it built the character of those who adhered by it.

“People with integrity are humble, they have a strong sense of self, they have high self-esteem, and they are self-confident. These characteristics are important because sometimes, you, as young people, will be under intense pressure from your peers to make the wrong choices and decisions. Learn to be assertive so that you can defend an ethical position and not succumb to peer pressure,” said Monyake.

Her sound warning to the graduates comes at a time when Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo investigates allegations into state capture, while an inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation is also taking place, probing allegations of impropriety in the PIC. Both panels were established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

They also follow numerous murders in KZN, which has seen a number of mayors around the province being arrested, allegedly for being implicated in the murders of fellow party members.

Monyake said she was humbled by the honorary fellowship.

Sunday Tribune