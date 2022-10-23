An insight into the incoming Zulu monarch’s roles and responsibilities

Durban - Ask any ordinary man if he would like to be a king and the answer that you probably would get, would be a resounding yes. Especially when most perceptions were based on fairy tales, when all the king did was revel in luxury while he ordered his servants around, never getting his own hands dirty. But that’s hardly the case for real life kings, especially Amazulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini.

So what does he get up to on a daily basis? While King Misuzulu was heavily guarded and seen chauffeur driven in luxury vehicles with a convoy in tow, it was not always glitzy and glamorous, as being on the throne came with a lot of responsibility, according to cultural expert, Sihawukele Ngubane from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Ngubane said the king had the mammoth responsibility of overseeing more than 12 million subjects, as the Zulus were among the most powerful tribes on the continent. Ngubane explained that the king was expected to carry the Zulu lineage and kinship history by upholding significant traditional ceremonies such as the reed dance, first fruits, and iSivivane among other events. “He is expected to carry himself with integrity and honesty to the royal family, amakhosi and amabutho and the nation. “He is expected to be the father to the nation at large,” added Ngubane. The King lived between KwaKhangelamakengane Palace in Nongoma which he inherited from his mother Queen Mantfombi.

He also has a house in Pongola. He currently has two fiancées Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela Zulu and Queen Nozizwe LaMulela from Swaziland. King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani described him as the custodian of the Zulu culture and tradition, a symbol of national unity and a peace-maker. “The Zulu monarch’s duties included liaising with a wide range of representatives of South African society, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the KwaZulu-Natal government dignitaries. “The Zulu monarch represents the province abroad at the highest levels such as, state visits, trade missions, and participation in international meetings. “The king is also the Chair of the Forum of African Kings. “He also keeps in close touch with the citizens of KZN promoting private and public initiatives that help bring about social improvements,” said Prince Zulu.

As part of his daily duties, the king tended to his farming and livestock, something he was passionate about, said Prince Thulani. It had been reported earlier this year that the king earned a R1.2 million salary, which equated to about R100000 a month before tax and other deductions. The Royal Household also received a R66m budget from the provincial government for its upkeep. Despite King Misuzulu’s coronation ceremony going ahead on Saturday, the throne was still being contested in court by his brother, Prince Simakade. SUNDAY TRIBUNE