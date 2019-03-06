Durban - Gqom musician Babes Wodumo and three other women have been accused of beating a Durban woman at a guest house in Umbilo on Monday night.

It remains unclear why the woman was allegedly assaulted by Babes Wodumo (Bongekile Simelane) and three other women, amongst them, a relative of Babes and an industry pal in the same gqom genre.

The Sunday Tribune contacted Babes Wodumo’s family for comment on Wednesday and they claimed they were not aware of the incident.

Babes Wodumo was herself allegedly assaulted by her partner Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo on Sunday night. Her alleged assault was beamed live on Instagram to the shock and horror of fans and the public.

Maphumulo was subsequently arrested and appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was released on R2000 bail.

The gqom singer's father, Reverend Welcome Simelane, said he could not comment when events of Monday night were relayed to him.

“May I not comment on that, because I do not know that and I was not there,” said the father.

When called again later and told the police had confirmed a case had been opened, Reverend Simelane said he was tired of talking to the media and asked for space.

“If there is anyone that has been beaten, they must do as Babes has done and open a case,” he said.

“If there is a case open against her (Babes) than there is nothing to say, Babes must organise her own lawyers just like Mandla did when he faced the same charge. This means we have to leave it to the lawyers to handle, I can’t say more than that,” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed police were investigating a case of assault which was opened at the Umbilo Police Station on Tuesday night.

“The complainant alleges that on Monday evening she attended a gathering at a guest house in the Umbilo area when she was assaulted by four women, three of whom are known to her, after she got into an argument with one of them,” said Naicker.

Naicker said police detectives had been in touch with the suspects, who have told police through their lawyers that they would be making a statement on the matter.

“The suspects have indicated through their lawyers that they will be providing police with statements. Statements have yet to be obtained from independent witnesses who attended the event. Once all the evidence has been gathered the docket will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Naicker.

Since Tuesday night, several unsuccessful attempts were made to speak to the victim on her cellphone.

Her sister, who cannot be named as it will reveal the victim's identity, said on Wednesday afternoon: "As the victim's family, may we ask for space to deal with what has happened. We ask to remain quiet in order to allow the police to deal with this issue," she said.

Mampintsha appeared to have caught wind of the allegations and posted this tweet on Wednesday.





