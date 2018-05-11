Madlopha-Mthethwa's comments come after university student Zolile Khumalo's killing at a Durban student residence. Khumalo was allegedly shot dead by her ex-lover Thabani Mzolo.

“Women die every day in South Africa and the culprits are given lenient sentences which do not send a strong message to would-be perpetrators,” she said.

DURBAN - THE IFP Women's Brigade has called on government to bring back the death penalty for those who kill women, national chairperson Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa said.

Madlopha-Mthethwa spoke to the Sunday Tribune after she attended Mzolo's court appearance at the Durban Magistrate Court on Thursday.

“The people who continue to kill women must get death penalty so that no one would dare lay his hands on any woman.”

She cited the 13 years jail sentence meted out against convicted murderer and former Olympian Oscar Pistorius, who shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

And while convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe was serving the second week of a 32 year sentence for murdering Karabo Mokoena, Madlopha-Mthethwa said he should rot in jail.

“The same thing applies to the person who [allegedly] killed Zolile. We will make sure he gets a harsh sentence,” she said.

Madlopha-Mthethwa lauded the ANC women’s league in KZN, IFP women’s brigade and DA women’s network for working together in mobilizing support for Khumalo.

“We can’t be politicking on such a serious issue of femicide. We must be united as women organisations in fighting the scourge.”

The death penalty was abolished in 1995, a year after the democratic government led by former President Nelson Mandela took over.

