Business as usual, say SAPS, SANDF

Durban - It is expected to be business as usual tomorrow, despite threats from the EFF to prevent economic activity in the country. The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and several business chambers said they could not afford a shutdown of the economy.

The army and police have been deployed to deal with lawlessness arising from the EFF’s planned protest. The EFF’s call for a national shutdown is intended to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, end load shedding and crime, boost the stagnant economy, reduce unemployment and improve service delivery. In a media briefing this week, EFF leader Julius Malema called on businesses to close their doors and join the party on the streets. He encouraged his supporters and those joining the march to fight back if they were attacked. Yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola visited KwaMashu and Phoenix to address the police and assure the residents they would be kept safe.

Santaco said on Thursday it had a cordial meeting with the EFF leadership, but it had opted to operate normally tomorrow. The association said it had communicated its decision to all its structures in all the provinces. Reacting to Malema’s media briefing, Ramaphosa said with general elections looming, some political parties were positioning themselves to win votes. “I want to say it very clearly, disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa. “We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like here in South Africa. We are a constitutional democracy. “The security forces of our country are going to defend our people.

They are going to make sure that intimidation, anarchy and disorder does not prevail. But those who want to protest, by all means you must protest peacefully, but if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, coerce them, intimidate them and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa.” The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has also reassured businesses following reports of letters being allegedly sent by the EFF warning them not to operate tomorrow. Defence Minister Thandi Modise said there would not be a repeat of the July 2021 riots that led to the looting and destruction of businesses. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the SAPS had noted the mobilisation on various communication platforms for members of the public to join the protest action. Mkhwanazi lauded residents and businesses who refused to be intimidated or bullied, and assured them they would be protected. “The South African Police want to assure the public that things will run as normal and want the public to know that there will be no distractions of any nature and that it will be a normal business day.

“Measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment. “Law enforcement authorities will be on safeguard at all angles of the law. Should there be any protests it should be done in a peaceful manner,” Mkhwanazi said. SANDF spokesperson BrigadierGeneral Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the army was ready to ensure safety. “As part of the JCPS (Justice, Crime Prevention and Security) cluster, the SANDF is on standby to support the SAPS to protect citizens and property during the much-anticipated national strike action as proclaimed by various groups, thereby ensuring that citizens and business continue to operate in a safe environment, free of intimidation, harassment and possible violence,” Mokoena Mahapa said.

The EFF’s call for protest has received endorsement from former president Thabo Mbeki, who said the party had committed to non-violence. “By all, means people should demonstrate if they want to demonstrate on whatever the issue, but let’s avoid this kind of unnecessary conflict. The country doesn’t need it,” Mbeki said. African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula hit out at opponents of the EFF’s proposed national shutdown. “The energy and drive from the security cluster for the national shutdown is a reminder that the ANC government could deal with gangs, drug trafficking, illegal mining, CIT (cash-in-transit) and cross-border crime if it wanted to.