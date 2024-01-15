Call to help tackle scourge

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development has called on both victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and community members to actively participate in the fight against the scourge. The call came when KZN Social Development Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela sent condolences to the family of Tania Msane-Zungu, 36, who was shot dead on the morning of January 3.

Her husband, Lwanda Zungu, a member of the SANDF, made a brief appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week. He handed himself over to police after the killing. Zungu faces charges of murder and was remanded in until Wednesday, for the verification of his address for bail purposes. The dead woman’s mother, Gwen Msane, told the Sunday Tribune she was at the couple’s home in Pinetown on the day of the shooting. They had all spent New Year’s Eve together. Msane said she usually bathed after her son-in-law, but on the day, the couple took longer than usual to leave their room.

She said she heard screaming from the bedroom, followed by shots. “When I got there, I saw blood gushing from my daughter’s body. The children had already opened their parents’ bedroom door,” said Msane. She said she and the children ran outside where some neighbours had gathered after hearing gunfire.

She said the couple often fought. Msane said Zungu had been attending counselling at their church. The couple had renewed their vows on the dead woman’s birthday in May last year. Msane said she wished for justice to prevail for her daughter, who was buried last Sunday. While sending his condolences, Memela said GBV happened behind closed doors and called on the public to report suspected incidents. He said communities would never be normal until people everywhere joined the fight.