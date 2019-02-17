FORMER Botswana president Festus Mogae, is led by curator Loyiso Gumede, right, and Chief Albert Luthuli’s grandson Mthunzi Luthuli, centre, during his visit to the Luthuli Museum. IOL

Durban - THE MUSEUM named after the man who was the first African to receive the Nobel Peace Prize and a former president of the ANC is in financial crisis. The Chief Albert Luthuli Museum in Groutville where he lived, is in need of urgent financial assistance or else it could shut its doors.

According to a senior manager of the museum, they have approached government for more funding.

“We have not been getting much donations lately so this has made some of our operations a bit difficult. We are basically living from hand to mouth,” said the manager who did not want to be named.

The manager said the crisis was not due to mismanagement but a lack of funding.

“We plead with potential donors to donate to the organisation,” said the manager.

Ricardo Mthembu, mayor of KwaDukuza where Albert Luthuli museum is located, said he would do anything the save the museum.

“This is a national heritage. As the municipality, we would do anything to prevent the collapse of such an institution,” said Mthembu.

Sunday Tribune