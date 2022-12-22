Christmas feasts fit for royalty in upmarket uMhlanga

Durban - Patrons of some of KwaZulu-Natal's five-star dining establishments will revel in the season’s exuberance with indulgent feasts for Christmas lunch. Oysters, roast turkey with stuffing, Asian-glazed gammon roast, haddock and prawn risotto, peppered seared venison, sous vide Karoo lamb shoulder, and Zulu Waters (game ranch) 350g bone-in sirloin are among the delicacies that will be served.

Lunch for a party of four adults at the Oyster Box Hotel in uMhlanga will cost R10400, excluding drinks. It offers a gueridon trolley service – a meal served by a personal waiter. The Oyster Box’s Grill Room and Ocean Terrace, which are fully booked, will both be serving Christmas lunch that costs R2600 for an adult and R1600 for a child under 12. After being served a Christmas cocktail on arrival, patrons at both restaurants will begin with a bite-sized hors d’œuvre of Beatrice Royale, baked oysters, aged Cheddar Mornay, flamed Mozambican prawns and charred lime. One of the starter options at the Ocean Terrace is a seven-spiced roast duck, Parmesan potato mash, stewed blueberries and lavender honey jus. Their carvery includes roast turkey with walnut and sage stuffing, grilled pork chipolatas, cranberry-rooibos jus, pineapple glazed gammon with apple sauce and double braised beef short rib with horseradish cream sauce.

In the hot buffet will be sautéed chicken breast, chestnuts, shallots and tarragon white wine cream; curried lamb shoulder, coriander, garlic naan, line fish, haddock and prawn risotto, dill and lemon crumbs; whole baked line fish, preserved lemon, seafood farce and vegetable accompaniments. The Grill Room pre-starter is blond shellfish bisque, Mozambican crab, watercress, watercress oil, and garlicrubbed toast, followed by a choice of starter which includes peppered seared venison, sultana-caper relish, crisp Parmesan, fennel and cumin salad. After a palate cleanser, the plated main course will be rolled turkey roulade, pork and sage sausage, chestnut and herb farce, bacon potato gratin, and citrus and ginger sauce. On the gueridon trolley service, there will be home-smoked gammon, soya and honey glaze organic grassfed sirloin, Pecorino and grain mustard crust; wild garlic marinated leg of lamb with a red wine and mint jus; Wagyu roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, horseradish cream; bread sauce, traditional roasted potatoes, buttered Brussel sprouts with crisp pancetta, honey tarragon glazed young carrots and roasted butternut spheres.

Both venues have offerings of plated dessert, South African Midlands cheese platter, coffee and petit fours. While dining on the festive feasts, guests will be entertained with live music. The Oyster Box’s neighbour the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Sugar Club restaurant will be laying out their Christmas lunch at R2450 for an adult and R1225 for a child under 12 under the theme “How the Grinch stole Christmas”. In their extensive starter offerings are Rockefeller oysters, salmon cucumber maki rolls and prawn avocado nigiri; parsley and roasted garlic mussels; matcha green tea-cured salmon; “Grinch” prawn cocktail “bent Christmas tree”, salmon, avocado and cucumber terrine and Cajun chicken. Following a soup, the carvery includes Asian-glazed gammon roast; herb-crusted whole ribeye on the bone; deboned turkey stuffed with spinach, exotic mushrooms, pear and date; pomegranate and herb roasted chicken and rosemary and mint lamb rump.

The main course includes traditional lamb curry, chicken coq au vin, slow-braised beef short rib and fisherman’s pie with phyllo cap. Dessert has a range of cakes, pudding, trifle and macarons. The Chefs Table in uMhlanga is also fully booked for Christmas Day, where chefs will prepare a four-course feast at R1395 an adult and R650 for kids under 12. The menu includes a naartjie and coriander-cured local beef, local pink prawn chorizo, roast lamb dumplings, bush pig belly, Midlands pork cutlet, sous vide Karoo lamb shoulder, Zulu Waters 350g bone-in-sirloin, turkey with stuffing, and wood-fired fish. They are served with sides for the table, including duck fat potato, Yorkshire pudding, broccoli, roasted summer squash, beetroot, beans, and feta and peach salad. Dessert choices include variations of cacao Barry chocolate, spiced sweet potato or Christmas tart. The Radisson Blu Hotel’s Fire Lake Grill House and Cocktail Bar menu at R950 a person includes starters such as smoked salmon, red onion, deep fried capers and lime sour crème; Cajun calamari; oysters and dipping sauces; smoked chicken, butternut, arugula and sesame; prawn, blue cheese, pepperdew and mango.