Commission for Gender Equality urges justice system to prioritise GBV cases

Durban – In the wake of the shocking murder of Hillary Gardee, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has urged the justice system to speed up cases related to gender-based violence to curb the scourged that has claimed yet another young woman.

Gardee, 28, a daughter of former EFF Secretary-General and Lawyer Godrich Gardee was found dead in the open veld outside Mbombela, in Mpumalanga on Tuesday. This was after she was reported missing after she went to a local supermarkets on Friday with a three-year-old girl. The toddler was later found abandoned around the areas while the search for Gardee was launched. Messages of condolences had been pouring from various individuals, political parties and civil organisation calling for an urgent action to bring the penetrators to book.

In a message of condolences to the Gardee family and friends, Tamara Mathebula, Chairperson for CGE said to restore public faith in the judiciary called for the prioritisation of gender-based violence related cases. The CGE advances and protects gender equality in South Africa through undertaking research, public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, effective monitoring and litigation. Mathebula has said the commission is saddened by the discovery of the mortal remains of Gardee as they have hoped that she will be found and safely re-united with her family.

Hillary Gardee, the daughter of top lawyer and former secretary-general of the EFF, Godrich Gardee, who went missing on Friday and was found dead in bushes in Mpumalanga on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied “The Commission urges the justice system to speed up cases that are gender-based violence related to restore public faith in the judiciary and demonstrate to the people of South Africa that gender-based crimes are highly prioritised in the courts. CGE says the process between murders and the conviction of perpetrators is long and “subjects families to secondary victimisation after the deaths of their loved ones".

“We trust it would also be the case in this matter as soon as the perpetrator(s) is found as we have confidence in our justice system.” “We once again implore South Africans to join hands as part of the 365 Days of Activism to continue raising awareness and advocating against the scourge of gender-based violence,“ she said. The Commission has called on anyone who may have seen or heard anything to work closely with the police.

