Community mourns killing of 81-year-old pharmacy manager

DURBAN - The community policing forum in the area was of the view that police, even those in the national office, were aware of the spate of killings, but seemingly, nothing has been done to address the problem. Andre De Bruin, the public relations officer for the Merewent Community Policing Forum (CPF), was lamenting the killing of 81-year-old Ahmed Moosa, among others who were killed recently.

Moosa, a manager at the Austerville Pharmacy, which his son owned, was shot during a business robbery last week. Gunmen entered the pharmacy last week Friday and held up the staff and customers. Moosa, who attempted to draw his firearm during the robbery, was shot dead. “Ahmed Moosa was an icon. I knew him and know his family personally. They service Wentworth. He helped people. He did not deserve to die in that manner,” said De Bruin.

Moosa’s family was still traumatised. His son, Shaheed, the pharmacy owner, said it was difficult to accept their loss. “I am perturbed. I'm the pharmacist. My dad was working with me as a manager. My mum was in the pharmacy when everything happened. She's not too well. She's suffering with memory loss and so on, which has taken a turn for the worse since the incident,’’ said Shaheed. He said the armed men entered the pharmacy and held up about 10 to 15 people.

‘’They put them down on the floor. They took a lot of the staff's and customers' cellphones and demanded money. They took the money from the till. They kept everyone inside. When my dad got the opportunity to get his firearm, the guy came towards him and shot my dad in the abdomen and shoulder. One of the bullets struck a woman in the crossfire, but she's okay,’’ said Shaheed. He said his father would be sorely missed. ‘’The whole community knew my father so well. He was always in the pharmacy and would greet everyone and give people advice when they needed it. We've had customers who moved overseas pass their regards. He has five children, about 15 grandchildren and about 6 great-grandchildren,’’ said Shaheed.

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, spokesperson for the Kwazulu-Natal SAPS, said Wentworth police were investigating a case of murder, attempted murder and business robbery following the incident. ‘’The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash, goods and fled the scene,’’ said Ngcobo. De Bruin added that following Moosa’s killing, the death of a matric pupil Leyton Fynn, 17, was also recorded. Fynn was on his way to attend winter holiday classes when he was shot.