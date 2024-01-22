Consistency, tenacity pay off handsomely

Durban — Olwethu Khumalo, 18, from Mandla Mthethwa High School in the Umkhanyakude District Municipality holds the enviable title of being the top matriculant in KwaZulu-Natal. He came out first from 198 866 matric pupils who wrote the exams in the province. The top-performing pupil, who was ecstatic over his results, advised the Class of 2024 to begin preparing for the year ahead immediately.

“Stop whatever you are doing and focus on your studies. Just like me, I have a love for soccer but I had to sacrifice that and focus on my books. It really does pay off. “If you really want to achieve this, and while working hard may help you, it also important to work smart. You learn and study and do not read and cram because it will cause problems for you,” he advised. Khumalo said the key to achieving remarkable results was consistency and determination. His long list of distinctions include an A in Mathematics and Accounting, which he says are his favourite subjects.

Since his arrival in high school, Khumalo said, he had been encouraged by his teachers to work with determination and was often told about the benefits of perseverance. He said load shedding posed a major challenge for him as the lights would often go off while he was studying, and that it also prevented him from using his devices which contributed to his studying. Khumalo, who obtained eight distinctions, said he planned to study Actuarial Science at UCT.