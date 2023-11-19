Cop killed in ‘road rage shooting’ to be buried today

Durban — A Pietermaritzburg father who died in a hail of bullets in what appears to be an incident of road rage will be laid to rest today (Sunday). Last Monday, Constable Thabani Gwala, a member of the Public Order Policing Unit, was driving down Oribi Road in Pietermaritzburg in a white VW Polo when a dispute arose between him and the driver of a gold Toyota RunX.

According to the police the two men stopped their vehicles, climbed out and a fight broke out. Gwala had apparently identified himself as a police officer. Shortly afterwards Gwala was dead, his body pumped full of bullets.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “It happened after an argument that erupted whilst they were driving. The suspect shot at an off-duty policeman multiple times, killing him instantly.” The suspect, Asad Haniff Ramjan, 29, sustained a small wound above his right eye and was treated by paramedics. Ramjan was arrested and charged with murder.

The Sunday Tribune understands that he is a firearm instructor and that he shot Gwala with a 9mm Glock. Ramjan appeared in court but remains in police custody and is expected to apply for bail when he appears in court again on Tuesday, said Mhlongo. Gwala’s family told the Sunday Tribune they were shattered.

His nephew, Mfundo Ngubane, said their hopes rested with the court. “As a family we are very hurt and have suffered a huge loss. At this point there is nothing that we can do, but to hope and pray that the law of this country will be implemented accordingly and that justice will be served,” he said. Ngubane said Gwala had been a committed crime fighter with a strong work ethic.