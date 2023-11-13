Couple arrested selling murdered pensioner’s Porsche

Durban — A former sex worker and her husband who were arrested while trying to sell a luxury car belonging to a murdered uMhlanga Rocks pensioner will stand trial in February, along with their co-accused, for the death of the 79-year-old man. Christopher John Stanley, who lived alone in his home on Weaver Crescent at uMhlanga Rocks, was attacked and assaulted while asleep in April. His body was discovered seven days later.

It is alleged that Robyn Foster, 41, who was previously a sex worker, developed a relationship with Stanley who used her services, and would sometimes pay her. According to the State’s indictment, Foster married Hussen Emmam, 40, according to traditional Muslim rites in June last year. “It is alleged that Emmam in need of money started making demands from the deceased and apparently threatened that if he did not make payments adverse consequences would occur,” reads the indictment.

Between the end of March or the first week in April 2023, Emmam and his wife allegedly decided to rob and kill Stanley at his home. They had apparently enlisted the help of Msindisi Mavuso. “On April 6 Foster gained entry to Stanley’s house and later allowed Emmam and Mavuso access. Emmam and Mavuso allegedly attacked and assaulted the deceased while he slept in bed, fatally wounding him while Foster remained downstairs,” the State alleges. The three, charged with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The matter was moved to the High Court where they are to stand trial in February.

It is alleged that after Stanley was killed, various items of value were removed from the house, including his bank cards and his white Porsche. “They thereafter sold the stolen items and utilised the deceased’s bank cards to fund their daily living and drinking habits. “On April 21 while attempting to sell the deceased’s Porsche they were arrested. A subsequent post-mortem examination of the deceased’s body established the cause of death as blunt-force head trauma,” the indictment states.