Cricketers from both sides of the racial boundary honoured

AS A forward-thinking step, yesteryear’s cricketers who made valuable contributions to the game on either side of the racial divide were recognised for those efforts at a recent function. The “remembrance” event held at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead cricket stadium’s “long room”, amid the three-match T20 series between the Proteas and the Australians, recognised Mike Procter, Yacoob Omar, Musthufa Khan and Barry Richards for their past endeavours.

Barry Richards, Hajira Omar (standing in for her husband Yacoob), Musthufa Khan and Mike Procter at the event where former cricketers were remembered for their contributions to the game. They were each handed commemorative blazers. Picture: Supplied Seasoned cricket administrators Cassim Docrat and Rob Kurz were each tasked with providing a list of five cricketers who excelled in the previous ‘white leagues’ and those who shone for the former South African Cricket Board of Control, catering for players of colour. The initiative was driven by the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union and included in the centenary celebrations of Test cricket at Kingsmead. Until the early 1990s, racial boundaries kept the flannel-clad black and white cricketers apart on fields of play.

It is well-documented that white cricketers received the privilege of the best opportunities, mainly in the form of facilities, funding and were at the forefront of media coverage, while players of colour were not afforded similar favours. In making their picks, Docrat and Kurz ended with three players each on their respective final lists who had died. They deceased players were left-arm spinner Parsuramen Thoplan Govender, orthodox left-arm spinner Baboo Ebrahim, left-handed all-rounder Michael Patrick, Dudley Nourse, the former SA and Natal captain, Jackie Macglew, and Trevor Goddard, who also featured prominently for SA and Natal in the past.

“Cricket was played among various race groups in the very early days. Coloureds, Malay, Indians and Blacks had their own associations. The turnaround came in 1965 when all the players of colour came under an umbrella body, the SA Cricket Board of Control of Control in 1965, led by Hasim Howa,” Docrat said. He said he worked with other cricket luminaries to help settle on the five players who were eventually chosen. Special blazers were handed to the players who attended the ceremony at Kingsmead and there were plans to honour other players who excelled, in the future. “It took time to happen, but the recognition was well-deserved. Kingsmead has had various political undertones in the past, but at the end of the day cricket was being played at this historic ground.

“It was an occasion to celebrate the cricketers. I believe if we didn’t recognise them now, we might not have had another opportunity to do so,” said Docrat. Kurz agreed that it was a difficult task to decide on five names on his list because of the number of deserving individuals. He said that it had taken this long to acknowledge the stellar efforts of players pre-unity (1990) because of the “sensitivity” of the past.

In appreciating the KZNCU’s efforts to honour the former greats, Kurz said: “This exercise was to recognise the players and possibly draw a line in the sand to concentrate on the future,” said Kurz, who stepped up to higher-level administration after unity was achieved. To finalise his choices, Kurz said he and his committee had to look at cricket statistics dating back to the 1920s. Khan, who turns 74 next month, said he enjoyed every minute of his time playing for the old Natal Cricket Board.

“Unfortunately, I lived in Ladysmith and I had to travel at my own cost each time to play for Natal. “It meant that I basically paid to play for Natal.” Khan shot to prominence through his efforts with Parkhill Cricket Club in the 1960s and 70s.

While he was considered an all-rounder, Khan said his spin bowling was his strength and his “arm-ball” landed him many wickets. Khan had the opportunity to play cricket in the UK for three years in the early 1970s. He went there to work as a merchandiser of motor car parts but got spotted in a park match by former Springbok cricketers, which paved the way for him to play in the Birmingham league.

“It was a great feeling to be honoured amongst people like Barry Richards and Mike Procter,” said Khan, who later became a Proteas team manager and selector. Procter, 77, said it was “fantastic that other players got recognised as we were on the same level”. “Well done to the administrators for doing this.”

Procter said Kingsmead brought back great memories for him. “I made my first and last first-class hundreds at Kingsmead. “The first was a boring hundred against Transvaal in 1966 and my last was (as) captain of Natal. I got a quick century against the touring West Indian rebels in the 1980s.