Durban advocate’s partner slates suicide claims

Durban - Mystery surrounds the death of prominent Durban attorney Theasen Pillay.

Pillay, 47, was found dead in his uMhlanga apartment on Friday morning.

He was found with stab wounds on his body. A suicide note was allegedly found in his office.

Pillay's death came a week after he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his legal practice, TPA Legal and the opening of his new office in Phoenix, south of Durban.

Lisa Sukdev, Pillay's partner for the last 16 years, said the man she knew and loved would never have died by suicide.

She said she had spoken to him that morning and he was fine.

"He was so happy since the function last Sunday. I don't know what happened," said Sukdev.

She said she has no idea where the suicide claims came from.

"The man that I know would never do something like that," said Sukdev.

She described him as a dream son.

"He is his mother’s foundation for everything. He would never do that to his mother. He knows how much she needs him.

"He was never a selfish man. He is the most unselfish, giving man," said a devastated Sukdev.

There has been an outpouring of tributes on social media with many sharing fond memories and pictures they had taken with Pillay at various social events in Durban throughout the years.

Pillay is survived by his mum Babs, brother Greshen, sisters, Dineshrie, Lisa and Yaqshaan.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was opened for investigation by Durban North police station.

“Police received a complaint on Friday and proceeded to the scene where he was found inside his bedroom with two stab wounds on the chest and on the left hand. He was certified dead by paramedics.”

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said a distressed loved one of Pillay’s called them for assistance.

“Officers and paramedics were dispatched and on arrival found Pillay dead in his bedroom. It was established that Pillay left a suicide note at his offices in uMhlanga. His employees discovered the note and called him. During a telephonic conversation, he assured them that he was fine and needed some time alone. They then informed his family. His brother proceeded to his apartment and gained access with a set of spare keys when he made the discovery.”

