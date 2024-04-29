Durban entrepreneur to take part in US programme

Durban — A Durban student and entrepreneur whose dream is to be a CEO hopes to expand her leadership knowledge when she takes part in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Nokwanda Cele, 25, has been selected to attend the fellowship in the US from June.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative, empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities, and local community engagement. The fellowship, which is in its 10th year, is a US government programme that brings 25 to 35-year-old innovators and leaders from sub-Saharan Africa to the US for training. The six-week programme will give participants the opportunity to interact with US leaders in business, government and non-profit organisations, and network with other young leaders from sub-Saharan Africa and the US.

Cele, a Bachelor of Science student in chemistry and biochemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, started her own business in 2019 called Litklean Chemicals. Her company manufactures cosmetics and cleaning products for household, commercial and industrial use. “I knew I wanted to be a CEO of something, so after choosing my field of study and pursuing a science-related qualification, I decided to explore what I could do that was relevant to my studies, and became interested in cosmetic science and how to manufacture it. My business has extended to training and skills development,“ she said. Cele, from Umbilo, said the fellowship came at the right time for her.

“This is an amazing opportunity. I‘m grateful to have been selected. I will get to learn how to do business at an international level. I’m excited to sit with great minds and young leaders from different African countries. I feel very hopeful, as I would like to expand my creativity level and grow as a businesswoman.” Nokwanda Cele has been selected to attend the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders in the US. | SUPPLIED Heather Wright, a public diplomacy officer for emerging voices at the US Embassy in Pretoria, said there will be about 40 participants from South Africa. “The US government invites up-and-coming leaders from sub-Saharan Africa to the US. They get placed at different higher education institutes that are focused on different tracks, such as business management, civic engagement and public management.