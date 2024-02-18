Dusi delights despite dirty water concerns

Durban — The Dusi Canoe Marathon which finished on Saturday lived up to its billing as one of the most famous endurance events, despite concerns over water pollution. The race started at Bishopstowe, which is further down the river than the usual starting line.

Dave Still, chairperson of the Dusi Umgeni Conservation Trust, said the move was “100% due to water quality concerns”. Still said it was the second year that the Dusi had had to start at Bishopstowe. Starting further down meant that paddlers were less likely to be affected by pathogens.

“The river water quality in Pietermaritzburg is still very poor, but by the time the river reaches the Doornhoek bridge, the first point where paddlers encounter the river, the quality is substantially better,” he said, adding that the water quality in the rapids over the first 15km below Inanda Dam was excellent. But then as one reached the built-up parts of Durban the water deteriorated. “By the time the river reaches Blue Lagoon the quality is generally very poor. Paddlers are not at much risk on flat water, so that is not so serious,” said Still.

Women’s winners Abby Solms (front) and school girl Jessica Behn were delighted to win the women’s race. | Gameplan Media The Msunduzi Municipality admitted experiencing challenges when it came to river pollution, but insisted that it was not the reason for the Dusi canoe marathon starting at Bishopstowe. Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize cited an industrial development taking place in Campsdrift. Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn won the race just minutes ahead of Msawenkosi Mtolo and Sbonelo Khwela.

It was Birkett’s 14th victory and took the “Crown Prince” of the event to within one win of the remarkable record of 15 titles achieved by “Dusi King” Graeme Pope-Ellis in the 1970s and 80s. Abby Solms and Jessica Behn won the women’s section. It was Solms’ fourth victory, making her one of the most successful women paddlers in the Dusi’s history.