Chad Katz is a qualified paramedic who volunteers his time to help sick people in parts of Durban Voluntarily providing emergency medical care to the community is what this week’s unsung hero loves to do. Chad Katz, 26, who has relocated from Durban North to live in Cowies Hill Estate, Pinetown, is a qualified Basic Life Support Medic. He works as Unit Manager at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital Hyperbaric Medicine Centre from 7am until lunch time. Thereafter, Katz goes into volunteer mode and spends his afternoons and nights on standby for any medical emergencies in his area.

Using his private vehicle, covering the fuel costs and making use of his own emergency medical equipment, Katz serves as a first responder. Since 2019, he has been responding to medical emergencies that he is made aware of through security companies and his former local neighbourhood watch, Greenwood Park Community Policing Forum. He has been volunteering in areas including Durban North, uMhlanga and Umdloti. “I have always loved helping people. I have always wanted to give back to the community and be there when somebody needs help. People go home and find that their family member is not well and it is extremely stressful not knowing if your family member is going to be okay. If an elderly person collapses, the family is told that the ambulance will be there in 15-20 minutes. For the family who is panicking and the patient who is in distress, that’s not good enough. They want the ambulance ‘now’. If I can get out of bed and go to the house in three minutes because I live nearby, I can help them before the ambulance arrives. I do this to reassure them that they are not alone and help is coming,” he said. Katz said his passion began when he was in Grade 10 in 2010.

“I attended Northwood School in Durban North and I met two paramedics who inspired me. There was a bike accident outside the school and these paramedics were on scene. The team work between them inspired me.” Katz recalled one of the many incidences when he made a difference. “It was just after midnight and I had worked during the day and had gotten home late. I received a call-out about a child who had been experiencing difficulty in breathing. I got out of bed, changed and went to the house. For a child to be in distress is quite concerning, so I went to the scene and the child was not in a good condition. I immediately treated him within my scope of practice, administered oxygen and nebulised him and his throat opened up. His breathing had improved and the ambulance arrived shortly after that and he was transported to hospital. That’s just one example. It is a great honour to treat children and make sure that they are going to be okay,” said Katz.

Katz usually covers the costs of medical supplies but there are instances when he is reimbursed. “When I get notified and if I am available, I will go to the scene and treat people until the ambulance arrives. I help with the ambulance crew, to try to stablise the person and then the paramedics take over. The ambulance help me with stock replacement like if I use a bandage, but I usually buy my own supplies,” said Katz. He said that the patients he attended to were grateful.