Durban - THE EFF is on a major charm offensive to woo Indian voters in KwaZulu-Natal, despite constant anti-Indian sentiments coming from its rank and file. Already, EFF banners have been set up at strategic locations near Phoenix and the Umgeni interchange, calling on people to vote for the party in the May elections.

This week, the provincial leadership confirmed it would have a special election campaign within predominantly Indian areas “to explain itself”.

KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza said they would even fly down their leader, Julius Malema, if communities wanted to engage him on issues.

“The Indian community must never feel it is an island. They are part of us and part of the solution,” said Khoza.

EFF MP in the National Council of Provinces, Dr Younus Cassim Vawda, said despite repeated public attacks, there was nothing to fear as the EFF was not anti-Indian.

“It’s very clear what the Commander-in-Chief (Malema) says about Indians, the majority of Indians are racist. I don’t belong to the majority, I belong to the minority, so I don’t feel it’s necessary to defend my position,” Vawda said.

He said issues the EFF raised about Indians should not be seen as a threat but should be examined as Indians had much to contribute to the country.

“We are calling ourselves Indian but, after four or five generations, I would stick out like a sore thumb if I went back to India. We are South African and if we do our bit to ensure racial harmony, we won’t have a problem with anyone shipping us back to India,” said Vawda.

He attributed most of the race relations and social unrest issues in the country to the growing socio-economic disparity between races. During campus protests in Durban earlier this week, one of the party’s student leaders called on Indians to leave the province and go back to India, in a video circulated widely on social media. But, according to Khoza, many things were often said in anger and that specific outburst was “unfortunate”.

When questioned about Malema’s repeated attacks on Indians, he said the EFF was not anti-Indian and the comments had to be understood within context.

“Indians are South Africans as long as they want to identify themselves as such.”

Khoza said the EFF had several Indians within its ranks and that its secretary-general, Godrich Ahmed Gardee, could also be classified as Indian.

“Some of them have never even been to India. They know no other country.”

Khoza said no one called whites Dutch or European, and it wasn’t even correct to refer to people of Indian descent as Indian.

“Anti-Indian sentiment is not even racism. They are black like me. It’s xenophobia,” he said.

Last year the South African Human Rights Commission confirmed that it was investigating Malema for comments made against Indians. At a rally in Klerksdorp Malema said: “(The) majority of Indians hate Africans, (the) majority of Indians are racist, and we must never be scared to say that they are racist. I’m not saying all Indians, I’m saying the majority of them.”

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Human Rights Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

