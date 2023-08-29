BY MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, KZN MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture. Photo: Supplied As the curtains draw on the commemoration of the 2023 Women's Month, the myriad discussions surrounding the influential role of women in our society persist. In a world where women, including those who have faced adversity and the downtrodden ones, continue to mold our perspectives, and impact our lives as significantly as men do, the dialogue remains rich and essential. Reflecting on a recent sojourn to the Harry Gwala District as a participant in the Premier's Imbizo on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, two particularly profound incidents have indelibly etched themselves in my mind.

We visited a centenarian, Gogo Nokusho Ngcobo in Mnywaneni in Donnybrook to celebrate her turning 105. Born in 1918, a time marked by the closing chapters of the First World War, Gogo Ngcobo's presence embodies a century of history. Despite the years that have passed, Gogo Ngcobo's ability to walk is a testament to her enduring strength. Throughout her lifetime, she gracefully brought forth eight children, each still living, and now stands as a matriarch over a lineage of 48 grandchildren and an astounding 78 great-grandchildren. Why mention this, you might ask? Because Gogo Ngcobo embodies the resilience of women who stand strong against all odds. As we embrace the month of August, a time when celebrating remarkable women like Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and others is both fitting and fashionable, let's not overlook the unsung heroines of everyday life, like Gogo Ngcobo. These women of quiet virtue navigate challenges silently and often without recognition. In our journey through the Harry Gwala District, we encountered the Creighton Police Station, a modest establishment with only 27 personnel, which defies its size in the battle against Gender-based Violence (GBV). At its helm is the capable Warrant Officer Dalingcebo Radebe, acting as the station commander.

While the full depth of their story deserves its own telling, it's essential to note that their unwavering fight against social ills such as GBV and rustling is cultivating a secure haven where women can not only survive but thrive. Their narrative is one to be explored further another time, yet in the present moment, it's crucial to acknowledge that their resolute campaign against these societal issues is fostering an environment where women can flourish confidently and without fear. The late Kenyan political and green activist, Wangari Maathai of the Green Belt Movement fame once succinctly opined: “African women in general need to know that it's OK for them to be the way they are - to see the way they are as a strength, and to be liberated from fear and from silence.” This has been our daily mantra as the South African Government of the day. That is why in the spirit of celebrating Women's Month, the KwaZulu-Natal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the cause of women through various initiatives aimed at fostering skills development, promoting gender equality, and combating the distressing issue of women and child abuse.

This resolute dedication to creating a better future for all echoes the essence of Women's Month and underscores the necessity of collective action. Skills Development: Paving the Path to Economic Empowerment Recognising the critical role of skills development in empowering women and breaking down barriers to economic opportunity, the KwaZulu-Natal Government has made substantial strides in providing training and education to women across the province. Testament to this, just recently, KZN Sport, Arts and Culture, a department I lead, convened a Cultural and Creative Symposium at Msinga Library working with SEDA and the aim was to empower mostly young women in that space.

It did not end there, a few days ago we also organized a Capacity Building and Skills Development Workshop in Mtubatuba whose finer details were tailor-made for young people especially women. We did this because we recognised the role and potential of women when they are empowered. Through vocational training programmes, workshops, and partnerships with educational institutions and private enterprises, women are being equipped with the skills needed to thrive in various industries. The government's focus on skills development not only enhances the employability of women but also empowers them to become entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities. By promoting access to education and training, the KwaZulu-Natal Government is fostering a culture of self-reliance and contributing to the growth of a diverse and dynamic workforce. Gender Equality: Breaking Barriers, Shattering Stereotypes

The journey toward gender equality requires dismantling deep-rooted stereotypes and addressing systemic biases. The KwaZulu-Natal Government has been at the forefront of this effort, implementing policies and initiatives that promote inclusivity and equal representation in all spheres of society. From leadership positions in government to decision-making roles in various industries, the government is actively encouraging and supporting the participation of women. This commitment is not only a step towards a more equitable society but also a recognition of the immense contributions that women bring to the table. Combating Abuse: Zero Tolerance for Violence

While progress has been made, the scourge of women and children abuse remains a daunting challenge. The KwaZulu-Natal Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women, working tirelessly to provide support, resources, and a safe haven for survivors. All hands are on deck from community-based CPFs to law enforcement agencies and we offer a variety of support. I was excited when I was at Creighton Police Station when I was shown a comfort room complete with a bed and couches to house and look after victims of sexual violence. That is why through shelters, counseling services, and public awareness campaigns, the government is striving to create an environment where women can live without fear of abuse. By addressing the root causes of violence and fostering a culture of respect, the KwaZulu-Natal Government is taking a critical step towards eradicating this deeply concerning issue.