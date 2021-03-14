Family left reeling after Durban Bolt driver’s murder

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE family of a murdered Bolt driver, an e-hailing service, want justice for the young father who was found dead in Isipingo this week. He sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach . Ntuthuko Goba, 30, went missing last Friday and his body was identified by his family on Tuesday, following an anonymous tip-off on social media. Valencia Mlotshwa, the deceased’s long time girlfriend and mother of their three-year-old daughter, said Goba usually checked in on them on nights when he operated as a Bolt driver. However on Friday their last call was before 8pm and his last words were, “I’ll call you later”. “I had an early night and never heard from him that evening. On Saturday morning his mother was concerned that he hadn’t returned and that his phone had been off since Friday evening and that was unlike him,” she said. Goba’s vehicle, a grey VW Polo, was found on Saturday in Folweni, a township located in the south of Durban but it was missing registration plates, a licence disc and car battery. Soon after, Mlotshwa put up a social media post pleading for anyone with information to come forward and received the anonymous tip-off about a shooting on Platt Drive.

“I am experiencing a whirlwind of emotions and still trying to put the pieces together,” she said. “I want the people who did this to be found and justice to be done for Ntuthuko. I have confidence that the police will find them.”

Gareth Taylor, regional manager for Bolt in Southern Africa, condemned the violence and said they were actively engaging with the authorities to address the scourge and to work together to improve safety for e-hailing drivers in the country.

“Bolt is appalled by this heinous and senseless act, and unequivocally condemns violence of any form directed towards e-hailing drivers because it believes that every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury,” said Taylor. “Bolt's high priority team will leave no stone unturned in working closely with the police investigation into this tragic incident, providing any information possible that may lead to an arrest and conviction. We have reached out to the driver’s family and will continue to respectfully engage with them to offer support.”

Taylor said that the Goba’s family were being assisted to claim from Bolt’s Trip Protection insurance that is in place for drivers using the platform. Drivers are covered at no additional cost for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability and death caused by an incident while on a Bolt trip. Drivers are covered while they are online and active on the Bolt platform, whether they are waiting for a ride or are on a ride, until they go offline.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, provincial police spokesperson, said Goba’s body was found on Friday night in Platt Drive, Isipingo Hills.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. A case of murder is being investigated by police.”

Goba will be laid to rest on Sunday in Hillcrest.

Sunday Tribune