Family of slain gospel singer glad husband denied bail

PIETERMARITZBURG - FAMILY and friends of Pietermaritzburg gospel singer Delana Cader Rawlins, who was killed last month, are happy that her husband, who has been charged with her murder was denied bail this week. Rawlins was shot about 12 times at close range in Ashburton on the eve of Mother’s Day.

Her businessman husband, Ian Rawlins, appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The police said, on the night of the murder the couple had been at a family gathering and had been arguing. One of the arguments was about Delana’s outfit. It was alleged that, after the altercation Delana left in a vehicle with a friend and Ian followed them. He asked them to stop as he had forgotten something in their vehicle.

He allegedly pulled his wife out of the vehicle, assaulted her, then went back to his vehicle to get his firearm. It emerged in court that after killing his wife, Ian contacted his lawyer and had contemplated suicide after fleeing the scene. Businessman Ian Rawlins appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Thursday for the murder of his wife. Photo: Facebook. Elton and Tracy Adkins, who were close friends of the Rawlins and their families, said they were happy with Magistrate Nitesh Binnessarie’s decision of denying Ian bail.

“We are elated. It has been a short battle but also frustrating because it was his fourth bail application as it kept being adjourned. We believe that this is the first step towards justice. The hope is that he never sees the outside of a prison for a long time,” said Elton. He said he had been involved in various projects with the accused and was shocked by Delana’s killing. “On the Saturday of Delana’s killing, we saw Ian at a Spar. We engaged with him, hugged and he said he had plans to move out of Pietermaritzburg and wanted to live on a farm but then a few hours later we heard what happened.”

The Atkins have started the #JusticeforDelana campaign against gender based violence which has gained a considerable number of followers on social media. Elton appealed to the Pietermaritzburg community to join their cause but also to stand against gender based violence. “We want to rally people so Delana does not become the end point, we need to continue to fight this good fight.”

He said Delana had been passionate about music and she had touched many lives. “It was a passion and joy for her to do projects, Christian theatre and lyrics; it was never about money but about people. “We are grateful to have songs to remember her by. She had a song titled, Light of Your Love, which speaks about coming out of a broken and abusive relationship,” said Elton.

Tracy said Delana was a selfless woman, putting everyone else’ needs above her own. “It must be known that she was a force to be reckoned with even within his business. She supported him in what he always wanted. She believed in him, she gave of herself and put her dreams last.” The trial has been set for July 19.