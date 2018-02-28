DURBAN - FORMER police minister Fikile Mbalula was fired before he could fulfill his promise that he would get Senzo Meyiwa's killers behind bars.

When former president Jacob Zuma appointed Mbalula as police minister last year, the then minister told the Sunday Tribune that among his top priorities was to get Meyiwa's killer behind bars.

“It is one of my priorities to crack this case with the team. I’m very positive we’ll make arrests but I don’t want to tip them (the killers) off by divulging the plans we are going to use. Discussing our strategy we will give them ideas to evade arrest,” he said at the time.

Meyiwa's father, Sam Meyiwa, had placed his hopes on Mbalula because he was young and energetic.

However, when Bheki Cele was appointed police minister this week, Meyiwa Sr. threw his weight behind Cele and said although he had faith in Mbalula - he had renewed hope in Cele at the helm.

“I know he admired my son’s football talent which earned him accolades across the country," said Meyiwa Sr. of Mbalula at the time.

