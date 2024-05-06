Durban — Reverend May Laban of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, the first South African Indian woman priest in the country, died on Friday. Laban, aged 71, suffered a heart attack while visiting family in China.

She was also the first woman archdeacon of Pietermaritzburg, the first woman rector at St Paul’s Church in Durban, and the first woman archdeacon of Durban. She was a much-loved priest whom most of her congregation referred to as Mamma May. Before taking the cloth, Laban was a teacher for 22 years. Reverend May Laban. Picture: Leon Lestrade Laban had been ordained by Bishop Michael Nuttall in 1993 and had trained under Canon John Forbes at the Cathedral of the Holy Nativity in Pietermaritzburg. She became archdeacon of Pietermaritzburg before her move to Durban.

Bishop Rubin Philip of the Anglican Diocese of KwaZulu-Natal described Laban as the most gifted, outstanding, caring and amazing priest. He said before she became a priest he was her bishop of the Anglican Church. “She reached out to the sick and families who lost loved ones. She was a tremendous pastor who really cared for people. She was a gifted preacher and one of the best preachers we had. When she preached you could hear a pin drop because everybody listened. “I knew her since I was a young priest from about 25 years ago. I admired her for her dedication and integrity,” said Philip.

Laban was presently the priest at Christ Church in Overport. Claudette Sigamoney, a friend of Laban, said Laban was her spiritual leader who journeyed with her through turbulent times. “She was like a mother figure to me. I became a lay minister in the Anglican Church because of her guidance. She helped me when my sons were in the ICU in hospital and when they passed on.