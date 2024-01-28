Floating book fair comes to town

Durban — Book lovers from Richards Bay and surrounding areas on the north coast have a rare opportunity to enjoy the wide range of books brought by the MV Logos Hope vessel for a book fair lasting 21 days. The 132m long ship, which has sailed to 150 countries and has received over 40 million visitors over the years, arrived in Richards Bay on Tuesday and was welcomed by City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi and King Cetshwayo District Mayor Thami Ntuli.

MV Logos Hope is said to be the world’s largest floating book fair, boasting a diverse selection of over 5 000 titles at a fraction of their normal value. According to the organisers, the dock at Richards Bay marked the first port of call of a five-port visit to South Africa, and while it has not been immediately confirmed, it is believed that Durban is on the itinerary. Ngwezi said they were delighted to have been considered as a stop, and urged locals to make use of the chance of enriching themselves with knowledge through books. He encouraged schools, families and communities to visit the vessel.

“Let us embrace the spirit of learning, cultural exchange, and the boundless possibilities that lie within the pages of the countless books aboard this remarkable vessel,” said Ngwezi, describing the ship’s arrival as a memorable and enriching experience. According to the mayor, the MV Logos Hope exemplifies the beauty of cultural exchange and collaboration for a common purpose – the promotion of good education and international understanding. “As we welcome this challenge to practise a good culture of reading, aspiring to finish at least one book a month. In doing so, we not only enrich our own lives but contribute to the cultivation of knowledge and wisdom within our community,” the mayor said.