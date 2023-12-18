Full steam ahead for special for Santa train

Durban — Umgeni Steam Railway volunteers Dave Young as Santa, and elves Jan Botha and Ronald Naidoo, will drive their trusty steed, 85-year-old Wesley, a beautifully restored vintage steam engine, through the Valley of 1000 Hills over the year-end holidays. The train leaves from Inchanga Railway Station and winds through the hills and one of the oldest operating tunnels in South Africa before turning around at Botha’s Hill for the return trip.

There are festive trips from Saturday, December 23 until Saturday, January 7. Santa will be on board all the trains on December 23 and 24. The trips scheduled for this weekend have been rescheduled because of mechanical issues with the locomotive. The team of volunteers are working around the clock to repair it, but the Christmas Carol trains will no longer be operating. Everyone at Umgeni Steam Railway is apologetic and disappointed about the inconvenience at the most festive time of year. Umgeni Steam Railway may be able to add trips to accommodate those that have been cancelled. Watch the website (www.umgenisteamrailway.com) and social media for news and updates.