Gallery of KZN’s political oddballs

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal has provided some of the country’s most colourful and diverse political characters, both good and not so clean. However, as the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. Here is a snapshot of some of the characters from KZN who are standing as either national or provincial candidates in the May elections. Ntokozo Biyela

Ntokozo Biyela Ntokozo Mondli Biyela is a well-known businessman, author, columnist and the premier candidate for Build One South Africa With Mmusi Maimane (BOSA). Biyela’s dream was to be a dentist, but instead, he ended up studying food science and went into business. He participated in Big Break Legacy, a TV reality programme for entrepreneurs. Given the vast number of “defining moments” in his life he decided to pen a book Mindset Shift: Memoirs of an Accidental Entrepreneur. Mike Mabuyakhulu

Mike Mabuyakhulu Michael Mabuyakhulu is the former MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal. In 2023, the ANC veteran was acquitted of charges of corruption relating to the R28 million North Sea Jazz Festival. He was charged after it came to light his department apparently released money to the event’s service providers, even though the musical extravaganza did not take place. It was alleged that Mabuyakhulu had received a payment of R300 000 from one of the companies involved and the money was paid into his personal account. At the time of the court case, Mabuyakhulu pulled back from active politics as a result of the ANC’s step-aside rule. However, he was exonerated in 2023 and immediately roped in to bolster the ANC’s election campaign.

Mabuyakhulu was previously implicated in the “Amigos” case which involved allegations of racketeering, corruption and fraud amounting to R144 million in KwaZulu-Natal contracts given in return for “sweeteners”. That case was also dropped. Maggie Govender Magesvari "Maggie" Govender is an anti-apartheid activist whose interest in politics started in matric and she went on to become a member of the SRC at the University of Durban Westville. Govender was a branch secretary of the Natal Indian Congress and was regularly targeted at home by members of the Security Branch.

During the State Of Emergency in the 1980s she was detained and kept in solitary confinement at the Durban Westville Prison. At the time her son was just a year old. Govender went on to work as an education officer for the Garment Workers Union. She was an underground operative for the ANC and was part of Operation Vula – a project that smuggled freedom fighters into South Africa. She was also a member of the SACP and a delegate to the Convention for a Democratic South Africa. Govender is the former KZN MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works and she is the only Indian on the ANC’s provincial list of candidates.

KC Moodley Karou Charou. Thanasagren Rubbanathan Moodley is better known by his stage name, Karou Charou. Always dressed up in flamboyant ethnic clothing and big glasses, it’s hard to miss him in a crowd. He is the only independent candidate standing for election in KwaZulu-Natal this year and wants to ensure that Indian voices are heard. From comedy to satire, Moodley can usually be found making funny and often offensive jokes, videos and social media posts. He has performed to massive crowds in South Africa.