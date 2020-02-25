High Court proceedings are set to get underway to prevent the exportation of tens of thousands of sheep to the Middle East. Picture: Supplied

Durban - More than 70 000 sheep may not be making their way to the Middle East if a High Court interdict is granted this week to Afriforum, Gerrie Nel and the National Council of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or the NSPCA. The NSPCA has launched an urgent application to the Eastern Cape High Court in Grahams Town to interdict the shipment. The matter is set to be heard in the Grahamstown High Court on Friday.

This, following the live export by sea horror that took place in October 2019 where sheep were transported to the Middle East in horrendous conditions.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, will be representing the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Friday.

The urgent interdict is to prevent the government from sending about 70 000 sheep to Kuwait under “dreadful circumstances”.